Absa expects bad debts to increase 'substantially', pushing credit losses beyond its target range

Absa's credit loss ratio, which measures estimated bad debts, has breached the group's target range.

The bank says South African consumers are under pressure due to significantly higher interest rates.

Absa is one of many struggling with a deteriorating credit ratio.

More Absa customers are struggling because of higher interest rates, with the bank publishing a trading update on Friday showing that its credit impairments for the first half are expected to increase "substantially".

The bank estimated that this would push up its credit loss ratio – which measures estimated bad debts – to between 1.25% and 1.30%, substantially above Absa's through-the-cycle credit loss ratio target of between 0.75% and 1%.

"South African consumers [are] under pressure due to significantly higher interest rates," wrote the bank in the trading update.

The bank entered 2023 with an already elevated credit loss ratio after its impairment charge rose 61% in 2022.

Although most banks that recently published trading updates also flagged a deterioration in their credit loss ratios, Absa's appears significantly outside its target range compared to others.

In June, Standard Bank said that although its impairments surged almost 50%, the group's credit loss ratio was still within the target range of 0.7% to 1%, even though the South African consumer banking franchise has breached its target.

Nedbank said in late June its ratio was above its through-the-cycle target range of 0.6% to 1%, but it had started improving slightly in May.

But while Absa's estimated bad debts are rising quickly, the bank's credit loss ratio is still significantly below the 1.9% it recorded in the 2020 financial year. In fact, before that ratio started rising close to the upper end of the bank's target range in 2022, Absa had managed to bring it down to 0.77% in 2021.

Despite this, the group's shares rose more than 1% in morning trade on Friday, though they have still fallen more than 9% so far in 2023.

On the bright side, Absa continued to grow its revenue in the first half of 2023, and it expects to report an increase in the low teens when it publishes its 2023 interim financial results on 14 August 2023. The bank recorded a mid-teen rise in net interest income, thanks to high interest rates.

However, the high cost of borrowing also dampened growth in the bank's gross customer loans and deposits. But that, too, still grew by low double-digits. The bank further expects high single-digit non-interest income growth from transacting activities and insurance revenues.



