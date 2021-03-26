Accusations fly between Gordhan and SAA pilots' union on rescue process and vaccine flight

SAA's rescue practitioners and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan were called to answer questions by Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Gordhan was frank in expressing his views about the SAA Pilots' Association and its role in the rescue process.

SAAPA members have been locked out by the rescue practitioners since mid-December 2020.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made no bones about how he feels about the South African Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA) when he briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Thursday.



Scopa member Alf Lees (DA) wanted to know what the total cost was of sending an SAA plane to fetch vaccines in Brussels on 24 February this year, who paid for it, whether all the prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) were followed in awarding the contract to SAA, and what commercial cargo was carried.

Lees also referred to a so-called "pending alpha floor" incident during the take-off of the flight from Johannesburg, which is being investigated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority. He wanted to know if the rescue practitioners accept responsibility for the consequences of allowing the flight to take place.

Furthermore, he noted that SAA's rescue plan, accepted by creditors in July last year, includes a provision that all unions must accept the terms and conditions of matters related to them. SAAPA members have been locked out since 18 December 2020 and Lees wanted to know what will happen to them once the rescue practitioners exit the process.

Gordhan responded that he is concerned that SAAPA is leaking details about the Brussels flight.

"The Brussels flight has nothing to do with the rescue process and the question about the unions indicates something is going on which creates discomfort in the parliamentary context. A substantial number of pilots have left SAAPA and joined another union and those pilots are available to fly, provided the requirements of the SA Civil Aviation Authority are met," said Gordhan.

"SAAPA's leadership's actions are highly detrimental to what we as a department want to do, namely, to get the airline off the ground."

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa (IFP) jumped in to say he realises these are political issues involved, but that the task of Scopa should not be "muddied by casting aspersions of lobbying on members of the committee".

'Millstone'

According to joint rescue practitioner Siviwe Dongwana, a long-standing regulatory agreement SAAPA has with the airline has become "a millstone" for the company.

He informed the committee that new terms and conditions of employment have been accepted "broadly" by unions and the proof is that the current structure is only populated with about 1 000 employees at various levels. The only exception is SAAPA, with whom the rescue practitioners are continuing a lengthy period of negotiating.

"[Broadly speaking], SAAPA is not opposed to the new terms and conditions, but settling with them involves items we need to find agreement on, including new terms and conditions, mainly around setting aside their regulatory agreement which has been in place for a significant period. We remain positive and hopeful that we could reach an agreement with SAAPA," said Dongwana.

As for the SAA flight to fetch vaccines on 24 February, Dongwana said the rescue practitioners adopted a principle of using opportunities for the airline to make "quick gains" in the cargo space, especially where profitability was ensured - as was the case with the flight in question. He said the cost involved will not be revealed as it would provide "competitive" information to other players in the field.

"We will do whatever is required to get vaccines from wherever available. There is a lot of demand for cargo, and this is an area which has not received adequate attention in terms of getting revenue for SAA," said Gordhan.

As for the question about whether the prescripts of the PFMA was followed regarding using SAA to fetch the vaccines in Brussels, Gordhan said he "hopes and thinks so" and that there is no reason why it would not have been followed.

'Government to blame'

According to SAAPA chair captain Grant Back, government only has itself to blame for the sorry state of SAA and it is an attempt to try to "scapegoat" the SAAPA pilots for the failings of those in charge.

"SAAPA already agreed to cancel our Regulating Agreement (for the restructured SAA) last year. Nonetheless, our members were locked out in an attempt to force us to accept prejudicial severance conditions and backpay on terms less favourable than what other employees are receiving," said Back.

"SAAPA pilots have not been paid in ten months. SAAPA pilots have no control nor influence on what happens at SAA. Other than SAAPA, no one prevented the sabotaging of SAA for all the years by corruption, theft and mismanagement. SAAPA categorically denies any involvement or blame in the botched rescue process at SAA."

As for the Brussels flight incident, Back says SAAPA is aware of an automated report by the aircraft monitoring software of the flight during the take-off phase.

"We have written to SAA management and the BRPs raising our concerns as to the state of SAA's Safety Management System and asking that the CAA-approved processes be followed in order to establish what occurred. We have not received a response and hope that the correct policy and procedures will be followed in the investigation of this safety event," said Back.

The leadership of the new Dynamic People's Union of South Africa (Dypusa), which some former SAAPA members have joined, said the majority of the pilots who operated the flight to Brussels have an average of 27 years' flying experience.

"Any suggestion that SAA was given a special treatment is just a pure diversion and distraction to ensure SAA does not resume operations. We urge the DPE and the BRPs to immediately commission an internal investigation into this matter as we suspect that there are internal forces within SAA, in particular, who are against transformation, operations resumption and smooth transition of SAA back to the skies," said the union's general secretary Mashudu Raphetha.

"We urge all stakeholders including all unions organising at SAA to condemn any attempt to reverse the gains of the hard and painful rescue process and put all our hands on the deck to ensure smooth operations resumption of SAA without further delay."

Dongwana informed Scopa that they hope to be able to exit the rescue process within the next few weeks.