African Bank Limited's 'bad bank' has paid R4.3bn to creditors - but still owes billions more

RDS has been in curatorship since 10 August 2014, with the sole purpose of collecting debt from former African Bank customers to pay off creditors.

Although it has paid R4.3 billion to the first class of creditors, it still owes more and doesn't believe there's any value for shareholders.

But it says there's still a lot of juice to squeeze from its debtors book, and it will collect for as long as it can.

Residual Debt Services (RDS), the so-called "bad bank" that emerged from the split of African Bank Limited operations when it went into curatorship in 2014, has already paid R4.35 billion to creditors.



However, all the money has gone to the senior unsecured stub instrument holders. Other creditors – the subordinated stub instrument holders – will have to wait a little longer.

And the situation is dire for shareholders as RDS still has not placed any value to their possible claims six years later.

"At this moment, we still do not believe there's any value for existing shareholders," said RDS curator Craig du Plessis during the presentation of the company's latest financial results on Thursday.

Du Plessis said there was still R9.56 billion owned to creditors at the end of March. Although they've received all the money paid by RDS to date, senior unsecured stub instruments holders are still owed another R2.6 billion. Subordinated stub instrument debt holders are waiting for R6.96 billion.

Why are shareholders still waiting?

Claims of these two creditor categories rank higher than that of shareholders.

The other creditors that had a higher ranking status when RDS made payments in the past were the SA Reserve Bank, whose R3.3 billion was fully repaid in September 2016.

The other priority was the R3 billion indemnity reserve RDS has to keep in place until April 2024. That indemnity reserve was fully funded in September 2017, paving the way for the curator to start paying off other creditors.

Du Plessis has been making these payments twice a year since. He is planning to make a further distribution of around R200 million to R250 million in July this year. That will bring total payments to creditors to between R4.55 billion and R4.6 billion.

But the curator is also negotiating with African Bank to reduce its required indemnity reserve from the current R3 billion. Du Plessis said the two parties have agreed in principle. But their agreement is still subject to obtaining necessary shareholder and board approvals.

If RDS succeeds in reducing its indemnity reserve, whatever the amount it's reduced by will be distributed to the senior unsecured stub debt holders first.

If African Bank agrees to reduce the indemnity guarantee by more than R2.6 billion, any remaining money after the senior unsecured stub creditors are paid will go to the next in line – the subordinated stub creditors.

The same will happen when the indemnity period comes into effect on 4 April 2024 if no new claims are raised against it in the future. To date, there have been no claims against that R3 billion.

There's still hope to pay more claims

RDS was placed into curatorship in August 2014 and is still in curatorship. It now exists solely to collect from people who didn't pay their debts before the old African Bank went into curatorship in 2014.

Du Plessis said collections have been still slightly ahead of their expectations. Up until June 2021, the actual cash flows exceeded RDS's targets. Although the actual collections are tracking closer to targets now, the curator said there hadn't been any major impact from Covid-19.

Thanks to these collection efforts and some write-offs, RDS's net advances have reduced to R127 million from R222 million in March 2021.

But Du Plessis said there's still a lot of juice for RDS to squeeze from collections. The curator has looked at a 60-month forecast period and believes they can still get more money for creditors.

"Ongoing collection and extending the life of this book would result in better recoveries for creditors, both the senior unsecured and subordinate stub instrument holders," said Du Plessis.

He added that at this stage, he believes that potential collections exceed the cost of keeping RDS in curatorship still because it is still commercially viable to do so. It has not reached a stage where its running costs match collections.

"We've got a cost structure that is lean and efficient. And ultimately, we will want to continue collecting for as long as we can to maximise recoveries for the various credit classes," added Du Plessis.

