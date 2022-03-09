3h ago

add bookmark

Africa's largest rooftop solar plant to be launched in KZN next month

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The solar rooftop plant will be among the 15 largest in the world.
The solar rooftop plant will be among the 15 largest in the world.
Supplied by Investec Property
  • Africa's largest solar rooftop on Cornubia Mall in KwaZulu-Natal is planned to be commissioned from April 2022.
  • The plant will produce the same amount of power used by 822 suburban Durban homes in a year.
  • The plant includes battery storage and will help reduce the mall's reliance on the national grid.

Africa's largest solar rooftop on Cornubia Mall in KwaZulu-Natal may be up and running as early as April 2022.

Investec Property is working with energy engineering company Terra Firma Solutions to install the plant. Work began in October 2021, and the plant is due for commissioning from April 2022, Investec Property said.

Once completed, the plant will be among the top 15 largest in the world.

It consists of 9 505 solar panels spread across Cornubia Mall's rooftop and has a direct current capacity of 5.25 megawatts-peak (MWp). It will be 10.5% bigger than the current biggest rooftop system in Africa, which has a direct current capacity of 4.75 MWp, Investec said.  

… [T]he Cornubia Mall solar PV plant will produce the same energy as 822 suburban Durban homes use in a year.

The plant also includes battery storage. The power won't cover all of Cornubia Mall's energy needs, but it will "drastically reduce" its dependence on the national grid.

The plant's construction has required 34 workers - 20 of these jobs were newly created for Duran residents, and 14 consist of skilled experts from Terra Firma Solutions.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
investec propertykwa-zulu natalsolar pvcornubia mall
Rand - Dollar
14.99
+2.1%
Rand - Pound
19.75
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
16.62
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+2.2%
Gold
1,999.73
-2.5%
Silver
26.04
-1.4%
Palladium
3,054.00
-4.0%
Platinum
1,094.50
-5.5%
Brent Crude
127.98
+3.7%
Top 40
66,485
0.0%
All Share
72,685
0.0%
Resource 10
82,108
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,246
0.0%
Financial 15
15,296
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my...

14h ago

MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my monthly income?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22068.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo