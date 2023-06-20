1h ago

Share

Afrimat surges 12% after inking R1bn deal for Lafarge South Africa

accreditation
Compiled by Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
AFP

Mining and building materials group Afrimat has inked a roughly R1 billion deal to acquire the SA unit of the world's largest building materials group Holcim. The group's shares surged by double-digits, with one analyst describing it as a "sweet deal."

The deal will see Afrimat, valued at about R9.2 billion on the JSE, pay $6 million (about R110 million) for Lafarge South Africa, as well as take on its R900 million in debt. Lafarge offers a range of products to the SA construction industry, including aggregates, concrete, cement and fly ash - which can increase the durability of concrete - with the acquisition forming part of Afrimat's goal of growing its local footprint.

Lafarge SA had a net asset value of R1.4 billion at the end of its year to end-December, when its core profit slumped to R38 million, from R311 million in 2021.

Swiss-based Holcim was formed out of the 2015 merger between France's Lafarge and the original company, which was renamed Holcim in 2021. The company had been paring back its operations in developing countries in order to focus on mature markets, including North America.

Bloomberg reported in 2019 it was weighing the sales of its Middle East and African businesses, which accounted for 8% of its sales in 2022, when the group also divested out of Brazil, Zimbabwe and India.

Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark said while his understanding is that Lafarge South Africa "is reasonably well-managed" it has also been "ignored" by its overseas parent.

"Afrimat gains leading national market share once Lafarge aggregates is combined with its own business giving cost efficiencies and some strategic new minerals needed in the cement blending market," he said in a note. The deal was about aggregates, and not cement, said Clark, but he added: "I'd closely watch the plans Afrimat has for cement."

Should Afrimat improve the margins of the business, which given its track record is likely, the deal could be CEO Andries Van Heerden's best yet, said Clark. "This is a sweet deal."

Shares in Afrimat surged 12% in morning trade on Tuesday and have gained almost a fifth in the year to date. Click here for details of its shares as well as other info. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.21
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.24
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.90
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
964.64
-0.4%
Palladium
1,396.00
-0.1%
Gold
1,952.26
+0.1%
Silver
23.84
-0.5%
Brent Crude
76.09
-0.7%
Top 40
71,556
-1.3%
All Share
77,029
-1.3%
Resource 10
66,055
-2.6%
Industrial 25
103,796
-1.5%
Financial 15
16,285
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo