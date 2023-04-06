1h ago

Share

After 'anxiety and panic' Pretoria deeds office won't be closed indefinitely, dept confirms

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Operations will resume on 17 April at the new premises located at the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development in Berea Park, Pretoria.
Operations will resume on 17 April at the new premises located at the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development in Berea Park, Pretoria.
Getty Images

The deeds office in Pretoria will reopen at its new premises on 17 April, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development confirmed on Thursday.

This comes after an announcement by the department on Wednesday, stating that the Pretoria deeds office would be closed indefinitely until further notice, which had lawyers confused and hot under the collar.

"The Deeds office will be closed for business until 16 April due to the movement of operations to the new offices," the department states in its latest announcement. 

Operations will resume on 17 April at the new premises located at the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development in Berea Park, Pretoria.

The management of the deeds office apologised for what it calls "the inaccurate communication" that went out on Wednesday.

Donald Mokgehle, chair of the Pretoria Attorneys Association's property committee, told News24 they would continue to monitor the situation and progress made with the move to ensure the office stays within the time frame given for reopening.

"Yesterday's notice saying the Pretoria deeds office is closing indefinitely, caused a lot of anxiety and panic among our member attorneys, clients, and the public."

It is his understanding that the department is moving various entities into one building.

Asked about rumours that Wednesday's notice followed on deeds office staff being unhappy about the new premises, Mokgehle said he too had heard these rumours but could not comment on whether they are true or not.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
propertyconveyencerdeeds office
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.28
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.72
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.92
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Platinum
1,003.10
-0.3%
Palladium
1,437.12
+0.9%
Gold
2,011.64
-0.5%
Silver
24.82
-0.5%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.1%
Top 40
71,319
+0.6%
All Share
77,043
+0.5%
Resource 10
68,433
+1.2%
Industrial 25
103,153
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,681
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo