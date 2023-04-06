After 'anxiety and panic' Pretoria deeds office won't be closed indefinitely, dept confirms

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The deeds office in Pretoria will reopen at its new premises on 17 April, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development confirmed on Thursday.

This comes after an announcement by the department on Wednesday, stating that the Pretoria deeds office would be closed indefinitely until further notice, which had lawyers confused and hot under the collar.

"The Deeds office will be closed for business until 16 April due to the movement of operations to the new offices," the department states in its latest announcement.

Operations will resume on 17 April at the new premises located at the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development in Berea Park, Pretoria.

The management of the deeds office apologised for what it calls "the inaccurate communication" that went out on Wednesday.

Donald Mokgehle, chair of the Pretoria Attorneys Association's property committee, told News24 they would continue to monitor the situation and progress made with the move to ensure the office stays within the time frame given for reopening.

"Yesterday's notice saying the Pretoria deeds office is closing indefinitely, caused a lot of anxiety and panic among our member attorneys, clients, and the public."

It is his understanding that the department is moving various entities into one building.

Asked about rumours that Wednesday's notice followed on deeds office staff being unhappy about the new premises, Mokgehle said he too had heard these rumours but could not comment on whether they are true or not.