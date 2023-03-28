11m ago

Share

After Ramaphosa's Transnet crisis meeting, Gordhan announces China visit to solve impasse

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
One of the 20E locomotives supplied by CRRC.
One of the 20E locomotives supplied by CRRC.
Picture: CRRC

Following a high-level meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Transnet officials, where the rail crisis was "sharply" addressed, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that he would travel to China next month to address the problems caused by a state-owned Chinese rail firm.

The State Capture Inquiry found that China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation paid billions in kickbacks to Gupta associates and was unfairly favoured in a R54 billion deal to supply Transnet with locomotives.

READ | Ramaphosa 'directs Transnet' to sort out logistics crisis

In July last year, its local subsidiary CRCC E-Loco failed in a court bid to have SARS return money taken from its accounts.

SARS froze the company's accounts after finding that the company overstated the price of its locomotives sold to Transnet as part of its involvement in state capture, and that the company had a tax debt of more than R3.6 billion.

In apparent retaliation, CRRC – the world’s biggest rail equipment manufacturer – has refused to deliver locomotives and spare parts to Transnet.

This has severely throttled South Africa's rail performance, with many locomotives out of service on key rail corridors for the export of coal, chrome and manganese. 

"A key requirement for CRRC to continue doing business in South Africa is the normalisation of its relationship with key regulatory authorities – the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS). Up to now, the Chinese [company] has declined to do so," Transnet said in a statement.

Gordhan will meet with his counterparts in the Chinese government as part of efforts to solve the impasse.

Transnet said in a statement that the declining performance of the freight rail division was addressed "sharply" during a meeting between Ramaphosa and key officials on Tuesday.

He "directed Transnet to implement reforms swiftly and completely to turn around the crisis in South Africa's logistics system". 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crrctransnet
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.18
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.43
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.71
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
964.75
-0.3%
Palladium
1,419.22
+0.9%
Gold
1,973.99
+0.9%
Silver
23.28
+0.9%
Brent Crude
78.12
+4.0%
Top 40
70,445
+1.0%
All Share
76,047
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,460
+2.4%
Industrial 25
102,327
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,628
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo