32m ago

Share

After sinking R4bn into AYO, PIC will only get R619m back in new deal

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Iqbal Surve gives evidence during the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation in 2019. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)
Iqbal Surve gives evidence during the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation in 2019. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)
Gallo Images

IT group AYO has revealed the details of its confidential settlement with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), saying it will repurchase R619 million in shares from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and grant it two seats on its board. 

On 24 March, AYO reached a deal with the PIC behind closed doors, abruptly ending a court case that still had at least two weeks to run. The PIC invests on behalf of the GEPF. AYO is an indirect subsidiary of Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo Investment Holdings

The IT group and the asset manager had declined to disclose any details since the deal was clinched nine days ago, citing confidentially clauses.   

But on Monday morning AYO changed tack, saying it had agreed to repurchase just over 17 million shares from the GEPF for R619 million as part of the deal. Following the repurchase, the GEPF will retain a minimum shareholding of about 25% in the IT group. 

The R619 million AYO has agreed to pay the GEPF is far less than the R4.3 billion claim (excluding interest), that the PIC and GEPF had gone to court to claw back. 

The pension fund also has the option to sell a further 5% of AYO's shares after three years at least R20, or a higher figure based on the value of the shares at the time. AYO shares are currently trading at R4.65.  

Click here for details on AYO's shares as well as other info.

AYO said that the pension fund would also be entitled to nominate one director for every 10% of the shares in holds in AYO. 

And, for as long as the GEPF holds no less than 15% of the shares in AYO, the board chair will be appointed with the GEPF's approval. 

Why the change?

The IT group said decided to publish the details of the deal following an article in the Daily Maverick on 25 March, which disclosed the settlement terms. 

AYO had also come under fire from the Public Servants Association, which said last week it had briefed its lawyers to file a freedom-of-information request to access the settlement.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gepfpicpublic investment corporationayoiqbal surve
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.94
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.11
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.44
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.01
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Platinum
987.91
-0.3%
Palladium
1,465.15
+0.3%
Gold
1,963.61
-0.3%
Silver
23.78
-1.4%
Brent Crude
79.89
+1.6%
Top 40
70,745
+0.4%
All Share
76,364
+0.4%
Resource 10
66,302
+0.1%
Industrial 25
103,263
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,606
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

30 Mar

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo