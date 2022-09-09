1h ago

add bookmark

Airports Company SA is not for sale, says Mbalula

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister Fikile Mbalula.
Minister Fikile Mbalula.
Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier
  • A number of prospective investors have expressed an interest in buying a stake in Airports Company SA, but it's not for sale, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.
  • Mbalula's statement is likely in reaction to recent comments made by billionaire Rob Hersov expressing an interest in six regional ACSA airports.
  • In April this year the Supreme Court of Appeal dealt a blow to minority shareholders in ACSA, ruling against them in a drawn-out legal battle over shares they purchased in 1998.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

A number of prospective investors have expressed an interest in buying a stake in Airports Company SA (ACSA), but the state-owned entity, which runs the country's main airports, is not for sale, according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

"ACSA is not only a strategic national asset with an important role to play in South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery, but also in enabling the growth of the aviation sector in Africa," Mbalula said in a statement on Friday. 

"It is on this basis that the government has no intention to divest the equity it holds in ACSA, in favour of private shareholding in the foreseeable future." 

Government owns a 74.6% stake in ACSA and the Public Investment Corporation holds 20%. The rest is held by a number of private investor groups. 

"While it is true that ACSA has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of travel restrictions, it remains on course on the recovery path," said Mbalula. 

"We will continue to engage with investors with a view to direct these investments to projects that we believe will add appropriate value to our service delivery mandate across the sector, and not equity. The aviation sector has massive potential for investment and we encourage investors to take advantage of the opportunities it presents."

An source familiar with ACSA told Fin24 that the statement by Mbalula is likely in reaction to recent comments made by billionaire Rob Hersov. He told The Nielsen Network that he sees untapped value in six regional ACSA airports.

Minority shareholder frustration

In April this year the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dealt a blow to minority shareholders in ACSA, ruling against them in a drawn-out legal battle over shares they purchased in 1998. The ruling set aside a settlement agreement which was initiated by ACSA and the Department of Transport. However, the issue of whether the minorities have been oppressed has not yet been decided by the courts.

The minority shareholders, which include Old Mutual-controlled Futuregrowth and other parties, claim they were expecting to be able to sell their shares once the company was listed on the JSE – but this never occurred. They are also unhappy because they say they have not been able to get fair value for their shares from ACSA.

ACSA is set to announce its financial results for the year ended March 2022 next week.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
acsaairlinesaviationairports
Rand - Dollar
17.23
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
20.01
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.82
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,726.25
+1.0%
Silver
18.75
+1.1%
Palladium
2,185.00
+2.0%
Platinum
888.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
89.15
+1.3%
Top 40
62,290
+2.7%
All Share
68,897
+2.4%
Resource 10
63,884
+5.2%
Industrial 25
84,624
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,043
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before...

31 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before cashing out my savings?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo