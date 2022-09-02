19m ago

add bookmark

All hands on deck: Eskom, Transnet and others join forces to tackle economic sabotage

accreditation
Lisa Steyn
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Economic sabotage haunts South Africa's largest parastatals.
Economic sabotage haunts South Africa's largest parastatals.
Dean Hutton
  • Four entities are collaborating to thwart economic sabotage.
  • Eskom, Transnet, Prasa and Telkom experience around 54 000 incidents annually.
  • The cost is yet to be quantified but is likely north of R100 billion. 
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

Eskom, Transnet, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and Telkom are intensifying collaborative efforts to tackle rampant theft and vandalism of critical infrastructure, which is taking a multi-billion rand toll on their operations.

Led by the group CEOs of the four entities, the Economic Sabotage of Critical Infrastructure (ESCI) Forum was established to provide a coordinated response to the intensifying issue of infrastructure theft.

The four entities – which on Friday hosted a roundtable on the issue – are at the coalface of economic sabotage and together have experienced a staggering 54 000 incidents annually.

Transnet's Freight Rail business has experienced an "exponential increase" in incidents over the last five years, which has resulted in increased tonnage and revenue losses, and increased repair costs, said Transnet CEO, Portia Derby.

"Over 1 500km of cable has been stolen (a 1 096% increase in the length of cable stolen) in the past five years, with a net financial impact of R4.1 billion. We are confident that the coordinated and focused response by the ESCI Forum will yield positive results."

Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong said high levels of crimes such as cable theft, battery theft and vandalism of infrastructure hampered the provision of basic essential services, like telecommunications, to industries and communities.

This was echoed by Prasa action CEO Hishaam Emeran, who said the theft and vandalism of essential economic infrastructure had dealt Prasa and the country's economy a heavy blow.

"We are confident that through the forum, we can indeed turn the tide."

Eskom CEO De Ruyter said the forum was in the process of calculating the cost of economic sabotage on their operations. Given Eskom's own estimates of R16.8 billion, he said he expected the aggregate number to likely be north of R100 billion.

The forum, which was first established in 2020, on Friday highlighted progress in combatting economic sabotage in South Africa. This includes the establishment of a specialised multi-disciplinary unit to address economic sabotage, extortion at construction sites, and vandalism of infrastructure, as well as a Police Task Team on Cable Theft and Damage to Essential Infrastructure.

Regulatory proposals to restrict the trade of illegally obtained scrap and processed metals were also a noteworthy development.

De Ruyter said the utility was encouraged by the support of the security and law enforcement agencies, "including the commitment by the National Prosecuting Authority to commence the prosecution of the many serious crimes that have negatively affected Eskom".

To raise public awareness and enhance data analytics, the forum has developed an app that will provide the public with up-to-date insights into incident trends, shared industry losses and a heatmap view of the hotspots of crime. Industry stakeholders will be able to interact with the analytics at a granular level.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transnetprasaeskomtelkomandries rossouwportia derbycable thefteconomic sabotageinfrastructure
Rand - Dollar
17.22
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.89
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.76
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,710.41
+0.8%
Silver
17.95
+0.9%
Palladium
2,013.60
+0.0%
Platinum
840.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
92.36
-3.6%
Top 40
60,397
+1.5%
All Share
66,889
+1.3%
Resource 10
59,769
+2.8%
Industrial 25
82,657
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,013
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before...

31 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before cashing out my savings?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo