Almost 30 vessels stuck as 90% of workers on strike at some Transnet harbours

Khulekani Magubane
Transnet
Transnet
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • Transnet's Richards Bay terminal had manning levels of only 8% on Monday, with most of the other harbours also hit by mass stay-aways. 
  • Transnet said it would reconvene negotiations with unions amid a wage strike by UNTU and Satawu on Wednesday.
  • Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi intervened in the conciliation process but said parties could not find common ground.
Transnet harbours – apart from East London - have been hit by mass stay-aways as a strike intensifies.

Some 28 vessels were in limbo outside of Transnet terminals or waiting to be given a dock on Monday.

The Richards Bay terminal had manning levels (the number of people required for work) of 8% with 17 vessels outside and 13 vessels on the berth, the transport utility said in a note to port customers, which News24 Business has seen. While Cape Town's multi-purpose terminal had 13% manning levels, there were no vessels outside on Monday and five fishing vessels were berthing.

The Durban multi-purpose terminal had 12.5% manning levels with two vessels outside and two vessels berthing on Monday. Durban's agri-terminal had 10% manning levels and one vessel berthing.

Saldanha's iron ore terminal had 10% manning levels with three vessels outside and two vessels berthing while the Saldanha multi-purpose terminal had 13% manning levels with two vessels berthing.

However, the East London multi-purpose terminal had 100% manning levels with no vessels waiting and no vessels berthing.

In the note, Transnet general manager for commercial and planning Michelle Van Buren Schele said due to the ongoing strike at its operations, the terminals would activate business continuity plans to soften the blow of decreased manning levels.

"The situation regarding the industrial action remains unchanged but most of the Transnet Port Terminals are experiencing a decline in the manning levels. The bulk and break-bulk terminals are activating business continuity plans to ensure operations are minimally impacted by the illegal strike action," said Van Buren Schele.

READ | SA risks economic 'collapse' as Transnet strike hits ports with billions on the line: business

"(It is) hard to understand how they will implement business continuity plans with a 10% workforce," said Bowmans' head of ports, transport, and logistics Andrew Pike in reaction.

Strike talks update

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi intervened in the conciliation talks between Transnet and unions on Monday but reported that the deadlock had not yet been broken.

Transnet said in a statement that the first day of conciliation talks with the United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), adjourned "in the early hours of Tuesday morning".

"The parties have agreed and signed on the picketing rules and picketing sites, and remain willing to find a solution on the wage negotiations, under the auspices of the CCMA. The parties to the negotiations are considering alternative proposals and will reconvene on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 to take the process forward," the statement said.

Satawu said in a statement on Tuesday that Transnet tabled a new offer between 4.25% - 5% across the board, but that the union would reject the "so-called revised offer".

"The employer is insulting us and our members because they know very well that the inflation rate in this country is 7.6%, and what the employer is offering us is way below the inflation rate," the Satawu statement said.

Satawu's statement said the union wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan seeking an intervention.

READ | 'As bad as load shedding' - Why business thinks Transnet strike could be 'final nail in the coffin'

On Monday, business lobby groups warned that the Transnet wage strike could be the "final nail in the coffin" for an already limping South African economy if the wage dispute is not swiftly addressed.

Company Snapshot
