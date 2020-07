Amazon.com shares topped $3 000 for the first time, extending a rally that has left most Wall Street analysts in the dust.

Shares of the e-commerce giant climbed as much as 4% to $3 004.88 on Monday, bringing gains so far this year to 63%.

The average price target on the stock is $2 810 and fewer than a quarter of the 50 or so analysts tracked by Bloomberg have a target above $3 000.

