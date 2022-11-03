29m ago

Amazon freezes corporate hiring amid economic fears

accreditation
Amazon.com is pausing “new incremental” hiring across its corporate workforce as the world’s largest online retailer prepares to weather a slower economy. 

Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy and his team of senior executives made the decision this week, Beth Galetti, Amazon’s top human resources executive, said in a corporate blog posted on Thursday. 

“We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense,” Galetti wrote.

Depending on the business, Amazon may replace employees who depart, and there are some “targeted places” where the company will add to its ranks, she wrote.


