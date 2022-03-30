26m ago

add bookmark

Amazon HQ developer lodges leave to appeal ruling suspending River Club construction

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Amazon wants build its African headquarters in Cape Town.
Amazon wants build its African headquarters in Cape Town.
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

The developer of Amazon's proposed African headquarters says it has lodged leave to appeal a ruling suspending construction of the R4.5 billion project.

Earlier this month, Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath ruled that the River Club development in Observatory, Cape Town, must be halted. Its developers were ordered to "consult meaningfully" with the affected parties.

The Observatory Civic Association and Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council had argued that the land in question was one of the remaining undeveloped grazing lands the Khoekhoe use for their cattle. It is also used for ceremonies and gatherings.

The Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust has now lodged court papers seeking leave to appeal.

The group said that if the order suspending construction remained in place, some 6 000 direct and 19 000 indirect jobs would be lost. Around 750 construction workers have already been sent home.

The trust said the court had failed to consider the "severe and irreversible harm" that the Cape Town community would suffer if construction didn't restart.  

It added it was planning to construct a "Heritage, Cultural and Media Centre" to preserve the "intangible cultural heritage" of the Cape Peninsula Khoi and their future generations.

- Additional reporting by Penelope Mashego

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
amazoncape town
Rand - Dollar
14.50
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.07
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.13
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,929.25
+0.5%
Silver
24.97
+0.8%
Palladium
2,219.50
+2.8%
Platinum
997.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
110.23
-2.0%
Top 40
68,148
+0.4%
All Share
75,011
+0.3%
Resource 10
80,152
+3.3%
Industrial 25
82,121
-1.1%
Financial 15
17,591
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo