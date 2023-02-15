Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen to resign, take up job at top US miner

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen will step down from the Anglo group to join the US-based Newmont Corporation after serving a 12 month notice period.

Viljoen, who has served as Amplats CEO since April 2020, will join Newmont as its chief operating officer. Colorado-based Newmont is the world's largest gold miner, also producing copper, zinc, silver and lead.

"Being part of the Anglo American family in various ways over decades has been a privilege," Viljoen said in a statement. "It is a company that afforded me opportunities to learn and grow that I will forever be grateful for."

Viljoen said she and her executive team have built a strong leadership group that will continue to shape the business and deliver on its strategic and operational priorities.

"While I have identified the next phase of my career, my commitment to delivering our clear objectives during this year is as firm as ever, beginning, of course, with keeping our people safe, every day," she said.

Amplats chairperson Norman Mbazima said the process to identify Viljoen's successor is now under way.