1h ago

add bookmark

ANALYSIS | Facebook usage dips for first time. Will Instagram follow?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
.
.
SOPA Images/Getty Images
  • One forecaster says it's unlikely Instagram will lose users in the next three years. 
  • Instagram was seen as an antidote to slowing growth at Facebook.
  • Meta does not regularly break out usage of Instagram, but analysts say TikTok is hurting Instagram's growth.

TikTok, the pandemic and mobile data costs in India all helped draw people away from Facebook at an unprecedented rate last quarter. The big question is when will it be Instagram's turn?

One forecaster, Insider Intelligence, does not expect Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram social media service to lose users in the next three years. But its November estimates show Instagram's growth in monthly users will fall to 5.8% this year and 3.1% by 2025 from 16.5% last year.

Instagram, which the tech giant acquired in 2012 for $1 billion, has been viewed as an antidote to slowing growth at Facebook, with revenue from ads on Instagram increasingly crucial to Meta.

The company is putting those funds toward building out a new business selling virtual-reality goggles and related metaverse technologies. A decline in Instagram users and inability to raise ad prices could halt Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's ambitions.

Fewer people checked their Facebook every day per quarter than they did the year before for the first time ever during the last three months of 2021, Meta said on Wednesday. It was one of several troubling signs, along with profit below expectations and a disappointing revenue outlook, that dropped shares over 26% on Thursday.

Meta Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner on Wednesday told financial analysts part of the usage decrease for the main Facebook app and website came from fewer COVID-19 lockdowns, which have tended to generate a boom in online activity. He also blamed rising internet costs for consumers in India and increasing interest in ByteDance Inc's video-sharing app TikTok.

Meta does not regularly break out usage of Instagram, but analysts say TikTok is hurting Instagram's growth, too.

Facebook and, to a degree, Instagram have overcome challenges before, including data privacy disasters, scrutiny over the wellbeing of users and competition from Snap Inc's Snapchat, Twitter Inc and many others over the years.

Indeed, Instagram is investing billions of dollars into video-related features, such as a TikTok-style option called Reels. Zuckerberg told analysts Wednesday that Reels was its fastest growing content format “by far” and the biggest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram.

Analysts say Reels eventually could become a bigger revenue-generator than ads set against photo and text posts. But in a nod to the challenge ahead, Zuckerberg noted, Reels is not popular enough yet to attract the ad sales that older features do.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
metafacebookinstagram
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.93
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,807.95
0.0%
Silver
22.52
0.0%
Palladium
2,288.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
68,679
+0.3%
All Share
75,206
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,693
+1.5%
Industrial 25
93,597
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,480
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo