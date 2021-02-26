1h ago

Another hefty loss for Steinhoff as high finance costs, litigation provisions bite

Jan Cronje
  • Stellenbosch-headquartered furniture and household goods company Steinhoff has posted another multi-billion rand loss.
  • Despite a "resilient" operational performance, the group suffered from high interest payments and the need to set aside almost a billion euros to settle a host of lawsuits. 
  • The group has said that, if a settlement proposal with claimants is accepted, it will be able to focus on cutting debt and financing costs.

Furniture and household goods company Steinhoff has posted a loss of €2.3 billion (R41 billion)* for the year ended September 2020, after it paid out €1 032 in finance costs and put aside €943 million to settle legal claims against it.

Meanwhile fees related to a forensic investigation conducted by PwC and advisory services amounted to an additional €58 million.

In its annual report for 2020, released on Friday, Steinhoff said total revenues decreased by 2% to €7.9 billion from €8.1 billion in 2019.

The group said its performance through the period of global lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic was "resilient", with a stronger post-lockdown recovery than expected.

Sales of a number of businesses, meanwhile, meant its total headcount fell from 110 000 to about 90 000.

Steinhoff now has three main operations:

  • the Pepco Group, the owner of Pepco, Poundland and Dealz
  • Australasian business Greenlit Brands, the owner of Fantastic Furniture
  • African retailer Pepkor, the owner of Pep and Ackermans & Russells.  

All three operations posted year-on-year increases in revenue, said Steinhoff, with Pepco increasing sales by +3%, Greenlit Brands by +9% and Pepkor by +4%.

However, due to the decrease in the rand/euro exchange rate, Pepkor's earnings fell by -8% in euro terms.

While Steinhoff is head-quartered in Stellenbosch, its earnings are reported in euros, as it is domiciled in the Netherlands and has its primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The core earnings from whole group – or Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) – fell 21% from €733 to €578 million.

But high finance costs and the need to set aside almost a billion euros in provision to pay out to litigants pushed Steinhoff into a loss of €2.36 billion, a 28% increase over its loss of €1.8 billion in 2019.

When the exchange rate loss from the group's South African operations is taken into account – its total comprehensive loss increased to above €3 billion.

Litigation 

Steinhoff is facing over 90 separate legal claims in South Africa, Germany and the Netherlands stemming from the precipitous drop in its share price in December 2017 when an accounting scandal came to light. 

On Friday it said that finding a solution to the legal claims it is facing had been "almost impossibly challenging," but a resolution was "potentially now in sight".

The group has put aside €943 million to settle legal claims against as part of the "global settlement" it announced last year. It will do this without admitting to any liability or wrongdoing, in order to protect it from further claims. The payout first has to be accepted by claimants. Steinhoff previously said that, if no settlement can be reached, it may have to be liquidated which would be a "bad outcome" for all.

"A successful approval would also offer the Steinhoff Group, and all its stakeholders, the chance to move ahead and address the remaining challenges," it said on Friday. 

* Fin24 has used the average translation rate for FY2020 of R18.1836/euro for this calculation 

