32m ago

add bookmark

Another wage agreement for textile sector as blanket workers sign 2-year deal

accreditation
Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
André Kriel
André Kriel
Melinda Stuurman, Son

Blanket workers have now also settled their 2022 wage negotiations, with the new increases ranging from 7% to 9.11%, Cosatu-affilated union the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) said on Sunday. 

The two-year deal was signed after three rounds of negotiations and will come into effect on 1 August, Sactwu said. 

According to Sactwu, for the Metro areas, an increase of 7% will apply for each of the two years of the agreement, while non-metro areas will see an increase of 9.05% for the first year and 9.11% for the second year.

The deal - which was concluded under dispute processes of the National Textile Bargaining Council - also "provides for other improvements", according to Sactwu secretary-general Andre Kriel, one of which is that Covid-19 vaccination must remain voluntary unless legislation makes it compulsory. 

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) has said it settled its wage negotiations in the woven cotton sector for a two-year deal, which includes a 7% increase.

Negotiations kicked off early in May. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
textileswage agreement
Rand - Dollar
16.84
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,727.63
0.0%
Silver
18.59
0.0%
Palladium
2,046.50
0.0%
Platinum
877.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,767
+0.2%
All Share
68,070
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
+3.2%
Industrial 25
84,942
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,134
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for

09 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo