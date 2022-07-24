Another wage agreement for textile sector as blanket workers sign 2-year deal

Blanket workers have now also settled their 2022 wage negotiations, with the new increases ranging from 7% to 9.11%, Cosatu-affilated union the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) said on Sunday.

The two-year deal was signed after three rounds of negotiations and will come into effect on 1 August, Sactwu said.

According to Sactwu, for the Metro areas, an increase of 7% will apply for each of the two years of the agreement, while non-metro areas will see an increase of 9.05% for the first year and 9.11% for the second year.

The deal - which was concluded under dispute processes of the National Textile Bargaining Council - also "provides for other improvements", according to Sactwu secretary-general Andre Kriel, one of which is that Covid-19 vaccination must remain voluntary unless legislation makes it compulsory.

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) has said it settled its wage negotiations in the woven cotton sector for a two-year deal, which includes a 7% increase.

Negotiations kicked off early in May.



