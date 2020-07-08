43m ago

add bookmark

Apple fight over record R249-billion tax bill set for court ruling

Stephanie Bodoni and Dara Doyle
Apple was fined A$6.7m for making false claims about consumer rights when refusing to fix faulty iPhones and iPads previously repaired by a third party. (Photo: Peter Parks, AFP)
Apple was fined A$6.7m for making false claims about consumer rights when refusing to fix faulty iPhones and iPads previously repaired by a third party. (Photo: Peter Parks, AFP)

Apple Inc. will find out next week whether it won the first round of its bid to topple a record 13 billion-euro (R249bn) Irish tax bill imposed by European Union state-aid regulators.

The EU General Court in Luxembourg set July 15 for its decision. Any ruling is likely to be appealed one more time to the EU’s top court.

The decision follows a two-day hearing in September where Apple told EU judges it was unfairly depicted as a tax dodger in a case that is the hallmark of antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager’s five-year crackdown on US tech giants.

Apple and Ireland are battling the European Commission’s 2016 order that a tax deal that allowed the company to channel sales through two Irish units violated EU state aid rules.

Apple declined to comment. Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, said on Wednesday that the tax decision was likely to be appealed either way.

A number of challenges have been piling up at the EU courts since regulators took aim at problematic examples of tax agreements, known as tax rulings, doled out to companies by member countries.

The first set of court decisions on appeals over the EU tax crackdown showed that a win for the commission isn’t assured. The same EU court that will rule in the Apple case annulled the commission’s decision to order paybacks from Starbucks Corp. over its tax deals with the Netherlands, but upheld the EU’s decision concerning Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s tax affairs in Luxembourg.

The Apple ruling comes the day before another high-stakes decision at the EU courts involving Facebook Inc. and other firms transferring data across the Atlantic.

At issue are so-called Standard Contractual Clauses, and parts of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, the trans-Atlantic data transfer pact adopted in 2016 to replace the Safe Harbor accord torpedoed by privacy activist Max Schrems.

Related Links
Apple's diversity chief leaves as companies vow to tackle racism
EU takes aim at Apple in landmark antitrust cases
WATCH | Apple reopening 25 more US stores
ZAR/USD
16.97
(+1.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(+0.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.23
(+0.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(+0.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.02)
Gold
1809.10
(+0.87)
Silver
18.63
(+2.13)
Platinum
843.00
(+0.77)
Brent Crude
42.97
(-0.05)
Palladium
1946.00
(+1.54)
All Share
55714.96
(+0.85)
Top 40
51402.13
(+0.94)
Financial 15
10259.93
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
77462.47
(+0.79)
Resource 10
52425.43
(+0.78)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1771 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2327 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 3481 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2497 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo