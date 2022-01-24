24 Jan

add bookmark

Approval of R25 billion settlement a 'big milestone' for Steinhoff, says CEO

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez.
Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez.
Photo supplied
  • Steinhoff's CEO has welcomed a decision by the Western Cape High Court to approve its multibillion-rand financial settlement with claimants. 
  • The court ruled that Steinhoff fulfilled all the terms of the settlement, which will see it pay out around R25 billion to those who lost out in its share price plunge. 
  • Chief executive officer Louis du Preez says the retailer will now be able to shift more focus onto the third and final step of its restructuring plan. 

Steinhoff's CEO Louis du Preez has described a decision by the Western Cape High Court to approve the retailer's settlement proposal as a "big milestone" in its restructuring process. 

On Monday, Judge Rosheni Allie condoned Steinhoff's multibillion-rand settlement with claimants. 

The decision means that if no appeals are lodged before 15 February, the €1.43 billion (~R25 billion) settlement will become binding on all claimants.  

The settlement governs how tens of thousands of investors who lost out in Steinhoff's precipitous share plunge in late 2017 will be financially compensated. Litigants will share a "pot" of about €1.43 billion, with payouts differing according to which class they belong to. 

As part of the deal, claimants will have to drop all current and future legal actions against the retailer. 

'Best outcome'

"This is a big milestone in our three-step plan," said Du Preez.  

"We have maintained throughout that this is the best outcome for all the stakeholders.

"Our immediate attention will now be on implementation of the settlement and medium- and longer-term focus on step three of the restructuring plan."

Steinhoff's three-step plan refers to the retailer's blueprint to restructure and rebuild its business in the wake of the accounting scandal that broke in late 2017.

Steps one and two encompassed making deals with creditors to delay repayments and "managing litigation risk" so that court cases do not force it out of business. 

Step three of the plan, meanwhile, refers to restructuring the group to reduce debt and high financing costs.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhofflouis du preez
Rand - Dollar
15.29
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,839.79
+0.3%
Silver
23.90
-1.6%
Palladium
2,149.50
+1.8%
Platinum
1,028.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
87.89
-0.6%
Top 40
65,653
-3.9%
All Share
72,164
-3.7%
Resource 10
71,479
-4.8%
Industrial 25
90,959
-3.5%
Financial 15
14,713
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of...

05 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of moving in
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo