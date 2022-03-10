Aspen is helping Dirco evacuate SA students stranded after Ukraine invasion

South African group Aspen Pharmacare has teamed up with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for the emergency evacuation of South African students studying in Ukraine.

According to a joint statement from Aspen and Dirco the students had to flee to neighbouring countries Poland, Romania, and Hungary after Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago. Those 25 students were however stranded in those countries as they can’t afford emergency flights back to South Africa.

"After learning of the plight of these students, Aspen joined forces with Dirco to expedite both the travel and funding requirements to assist with their safe return to South Africa. The first group of 10 students are expected to arrive via Air France at OR Tambo International Airport imminently," said Aspen.

Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen's senior executive for strategic trade said it was a privilege for the group, which has a presence in Ukraine and neighbouring territories to "demonstrate a spirit of Ubuntu by ensuring the safe return of these students".

He said they23 of the 25 Students to be home by the weekend with the remaining two returning next week.

Dirco deputy director general Clayson Monyela thanked Aspen for "heeding the call of our government to partner with us and bring our citizens back home".