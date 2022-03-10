1h ago

add bookmark

Aspen is helping Dirco evacuate SA students stranded after Ukraine invasion

accreditation
Compiled by Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Aspen is helping Dirco evacuate students impacted by the Ukraine war
Aspen is helping Dirco evacuate students impacted by the Ukraine war
Getty images

South African group Aspen Pharmacare has teamed up with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for the emergency evacuation of South African students studying in Ukraine.

According to a joint statement from Aspen and Dirco the students had to flee to neighbouring countries Poland, Romania, and Hungary after Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago. Those 25 students were however stranded in those countries as they can’t afford emergency flights back to South Africa.

"After learning of the plight of these students, Aspen joined forces with Dirco to expedite both the travel and funding requirements to assist with their safe return to South Africa.  The first group of 10 students are expected to arrive via Air France at OR Tambo International Airport imminently," said Aspen.

Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen's senior executive for strategic trade said it was a privilege for the group, which has a presence in Ukraine and neighbouring territories to "demonstrate a spirit of Ubuntu by ensuring the safe return of these students".

He said they23 of the 25 Students to be home by the weekend with the remaining two returning next week. 

Dirco deputy director general Clayson Monyela thanked Aspen for "heeding the call of our government to partner with us and bring our citizens back home". 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aspen pharmacareinternational relationspharmaceutical industry
Rand - Dollar
15.11
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.90
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.70
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,979.72
-0.6%
Silver
25.45
-1.3%
Palladium
2,917.50
-0.8%
Platinum
1,080.86
+0.3%
Brent Crude
111.14
-15.2%
Top 40
67,294
+1.2%
All Share
73,585
+1.2%
Resource 10
83,475
+1.7%
Industrial 25
80,511
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,614
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my...

09 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my monthly income?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22068.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo