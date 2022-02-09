Audit watchdog hit by almost R11 million in irregular expenditure

The IRBA reported a R10.8 million irregular expenditure in 2021.

This related to the appointment of forensic investigators hired to probe high profile cases, as the IRBA didn't get alternative quotes or issue open tenders.

But the regulator says this is all because of a change in regulation, and there was no corruption involved.

The auditing watchdog, which is supposed to set the bar for auditing standards in South Africa, itself saw an irregular expenditure of R10.8 million.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) acting CEO Imre Nagy told the Standing Committee on Finance that the Auditor-General (AG) flagged non-compliance on its part last year.

This related mainly to the procurement of specialist investigators that the IRBA appoints to probe high-profile cases. These included investigating auditors who were in charge of companies involved in accounting scandals, such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett, as well as those who audited African Bank before its near-collapse in 2014.

The regulator sourced these investigators without obtaining quotes from other service providers or going on an open tender between 2014 and 2020.

However, Nagy said while this might look bad for a body in charge of upholding the auditing standards in the country, it was important to put into context how the irregular expenditure occurred.

"There were no findings raised by the AG for all those years until 2020," said Nagy.

He said the AG started viewing this as non-compliance from 2020 because of its interpretation of one of the new National Treasury's instruction notes. That note changed the way state entities handled single-source procurements before, especially when involving large amounts of money.

Nagy added that the regulator self-declared this irregular expenditure before submitting its financial statements to the AG. It also carried out an internal investigation that showed no fraud or corruption involved. He added that the IRBA had clean audits for 11 consecutive years.

"And there was no material loss to the IRBA identified. The board eventually approved the removal of the irregular expenditure, and the removal will be disclosed in the financial statements," said Nagy.

Specialist investigators are 'hard to find'

The IRBA is under pressure to show that it has teeth and can hold errant auditors accountable, as it tries to salvage the profession's reputation in the wake of shoddy audit work at Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett and others - as well as some questionable conduct during the state capture years.

Parliament also requested the regulator to prioritise and speedily investigate high profile cases because of the significant losses suffered by investors.

However, many of those disciplinary processes are still not complete.

Nagy said it proved difficult to obtain three quotations for contracts due to the scarcity of independent experts needed to bring auditors to book.

"The nature of these investigations is such that only one appropriately qualified and experienced person can conduct an investigation. The investigator requires direct knowledge of the issues identified and will be the factual witnesses should the matter proceed to a disciplinary hearing," said Nagy.

He said the IRBA hires experienced chartered accountants who have better technical knowledge of international auditing and accounting standards. It cannot use investigators that are currently practising in the industry to maintain independence in its investigations.

"So that really narrows down the pool to a very limited number of experts in the country," said Nagy.

He said the IRBA does not go on open tender for these appointments because it does not know at the beginning of each investigation if it will be dismissed after a month or two or if it will go on for years. This makes it hard to put a specific tender budget.

Although the IRBA has a lot of investigators internally, Nagy said the organisation still needs to go out to find investigators with specialist knowledge in the particular industry it is investigating.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.