Aviation head takes aim at SA for upping airport charges despite 'inefficient' operations

High airport charges in South Africa are compensating for their poor operational efficiency, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In his opening speech at the airline body's annual summit, taking place in Istanbul this year, IATA Director-General Willie Walsh said there were "grievous examples of some airports and air navigation service providers shifting the costs of their inefficiency to airlines".

He said that South African airports want a 38% increase in charges, while the country's Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) is aiming for a 63% increase.

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport was the only other "culprit" he mentioned by name.

"Challenges remain. Inflation continues, cost pressure is acute, and in some areas, labour is in short supply. Unfortunately, many of those we do business with are adding to these pressures," said Walsh.

"Considering these many challenges, that airlines are turning a profit at the industry level is truly impressive."

ATNS denied requesting a 63% increase, saying discussions were ongoing, with the increase amount being "made known" once the economic regulator has approved.

Spokesperson Percy Morokane told News24 that its service charges are regulated, with the amounts levied on aircraft operators in connection with the use of any air navigation infrastructure or the provision of an air traffic service.

Morokane said ATNS consulted extensively with the industry determining the new tariffs.

"The company has been very transparent with the industry in its budgeting process and methodology. ATNS has not requested a 63% increase. However, we believe that a higher than CPI increase is necessary in order for the company to execute its mandate. The requested increase is in line with the economic regulation framework," said Morokane

"Various initiatives have been implemented by the company to operate optimally, including organisational redesign, and the review of the capital expenditure programme. The need for the capital expenditure program is informed primarily by the ageing and/or obsolete equipment with no adequate support from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)."

ATNS is engaging with its the shareholder, the Department of Transport, for a capital injection in order to implement the much-needed capital expenditure programme to improve efficiencies, added Morokane.

Airports Company SA (ACSA) told News24 that the accusations by IATA about airport tariffs being high are unfounded. ACSA said in the past, it has issued detailed explanations on how tariffs are regulated in South Africa, and any decision to raise them goes through a rigorous process by relevant authorities.

In 2021 Walsh made similar accusations, stating ACSA wanted to raise charges by a similar percentage to offset losses incurred as a result of Covid-19.

"This, like in 2021, cannot be further from the truth, and ACSA would like to provide clarity on the matter," said ACSA spokesperson Gopolang Peme.

"The aviation sector is an ecosystem that works well when all stakeholders collaborate for the greater good of the industry, especially as we continue to recover as an industry. What Walsh omits to explain in both his 2021 and 2023 speeches is the importance of this revenue stream to the sector."

Peme pointed out that these fees are important sources of income for airports. The use of airport facilities is subject to fees for both passengers and aircraft operators, and these fees are essential for infrastructure development and other purposes.

Airport tariffs include aircraft landing fees, parking fees and a passenger service charge. These tariffs are set by the Regulating Committee that is within the Department of Transport.

"This committee is staffed by experts who act independently of regulated entities. The committee ultimately recommends tariffs to the minister of transport who has the final decision before tariffs are published in a Government Gazette," said Peme.

"We have applied for a tariff increase in line with the regulatory framework which results in 17.5% in the first year, 17.5% in the second year and 0% for the rest of the FY2023/24 to FY2027/28... The increases are driven by ACSA's underlying costs and the independent traffic forecast that was approved by the regulating committee. It is important to note the increases are also coming off a low base caused by clawbacks in the previous permissions where ACSA saw tariffs reduce by 35.5% in FY2017/18."

Therefore, ACSA claims it is entirely incorrect to claim that it is simply shifting costs to airlines.

"Any research conducted by Walsh will show that ACSA airport tariffs continue to be one of the lowest when compared to our international counterparts," said ACSA.

Aaron Munetsi, for the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, said that it was discussions with ACSA, ATNS and their regulators in a bid to contain any increases.

"As an industry that plays such a significant role in the region's economic mix, we recognise how crucial it is that air transport remains affordable and accessible. Any major shock increases, such as the ones proposed, will act as a handbrake on domestic, regional and long-haul travel, tourism and trade in an already fragile economy."

Rodger Foster, the CEO and managing director of Airlink told News24 that because airlines operate on thin margins, "any sudden shock increases in our input costs – including airport and air navigation service charges – will only serve to increase the cost of air travel."

"It comes at a time when airlines and other commercial players in the air transport value chain are doing everything to mitigate rising costs and keep fares affordable - even more so in South Africa’s present high inflation economic environment."