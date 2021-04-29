1h ago

add bookmark

AYO board to meet as court denies it interim relief ahead of FNB account closures

Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
Businessman Iqbal Surve. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)
Businessman Iqbal Surve. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)

AYO Technology Solution's court bid to have FNB overturn a decision to close its banking facilities next month, will not be heard on an urgent basis.

Earlier this month, AYO Technology Solutions filed an urgent high court application to interdict FNB from terminating its transactional banking facilities, effective from 3 May.

Business Day reported that the Johannesburg high court on Thursday had not granted the group interim relief and it now risks liquidation.

"The AYO board will be meeting to discuss the court's denial to grant interim relief and to chart the way forward and engage with all stakeholders," Jeni Kostova, AYO's group executive for marketing, told Fin24 by email.

AYO previously said it had been given no reasons from FNB for the decision to terminate the banking relationship, which is why it launched the legal challenge.

"AYO believes that FNB's decision is both unlawful and unconstitutional," the technology company said earlier this month. 

One of AYO's shareholders is African Equity Empowerment Investments, founded by businessman Dr Iqbal Survé.

Prior to FNB, Absa had severed ties with companies directly and indirectly linked to Survé's businesses as continued associations would have posed "intolerable reputational, commercial and legal risks," amaBhungane previously reported.

*This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fnbayo technology solutionsiqbal survé
USD/ZAR
14.32
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
19.97
(+0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.36
(+0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.4)
Gold
1,769.06
(-0.7)
Silver
26.02
(-0.6)
Platinum
1,196.79
(-2.1)
Brent Crude
67.27
(+1.3)
Palladium
2,956.15
(+0.7)
All Share
67,393
(-0.5)
Top 40
61,508
(-0.5)
Financial 15
12,601
(+1.4)
Industrial 25
86,202
(-0.8)
Resource 10
69,146
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1335 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3304 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1772 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo