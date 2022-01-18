1h ago

Bain quits Business Leadership SA so as to not 'distract' from the group's work

Jan Cronje
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla.
  • Bain South Africa says it has withdrawn from Business Leadership South Africa following the release of the first part of the State Capture Inquiry report. 
  • The consultancy has apologised for 'unwittingly' damaging the SA Revenue Service, but denied 'wilfully' supporting state capture. 
  • BLSA says it has noted Bain's resignation, adding it is committed to ensuring that 'all those involved in state capture are appropriately held to account'.

The disgraced local unit of US management consultancy Bain and Company has voluntarily quit Business Leadership SA (BLSA) over the work it did for the SA Revenue Service (SARS) at the height of state capture. 

In a statement on Tuesday, Bain South Africa said its membership of the business lobby group should not "distract from the important work BLSA does on behalf of the business community for the good of South Africa".

"We accept that through various lapses in leadership and governance, Bain South Africa became an unwitting participant in a process that inflicted serious damage on the South African Revenue Service, for which we apologise."

BLSA said on Tuesday afternoon it had accepted Bain's resignation. "We reaffirm BLSA’s commitment to ensuring that all those involved in state capture are appropriately held to account."

"We hope that as a society we can collectively direct our attention to seeking justice and amends for the damage to our country during the years of state capture and reforming our institutions to ensure it never happens again," it said. 

Last week the business lobby group had still defended keeping Bain on as a member, saying the consultancy was not "inherently corrupt".

Bain was previously suspended as a BLSA member in September 2018 following testimony at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry. It was re-admitted in April last year after the company repaid the tax agency the R164 million it earned from work at SARS, plus interest. At the time Bain said it had taken other steps to improve governance, including instituting new risk protocols and a leadership changes.

'Unwitting participant' 

The State Capture Inquiry's first report, released this month, was scathing in its assessment of Bain's consultancy work for SARS. The inquiry's chair and acting Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, recommended that law enforcement agencies investigate how contracts were awarded to the firm.

On Tuesday, Bain reiterated it is confident it did not "wilfully or knowingly support state capture at SARS or elsewhere".

"We have noted the findings of Part 1 of the Zondo Commission’s report. Bain is supportive of the Zondo Commission and its work, as well as its important role in helping to end the damaging effects of corruption in South Africa. We are, however, disappointed that Part 1 of the commission’s report mischaracterises Bain’s role at SARS," it said. 

In addition to denying it wilfully supported state capture, the management consultancy said the report relied too heavily on the account of a single individual. 

"The individual was not a Bain employee at the time of the SARS work, which ran from 2015 to 2017. He rejoined the firm in 2019 after having left in 2010."

The inquiry found that Bain knew about the appointment of former commissioner Tom Moyane before it was announced, and that Bain's former managing partner, Vittorio Massone, had frequent meetings with former president Jacob Zuma.

Bain and Moyane did "detailed planning" for the proposed restructuring at the tax agency "before they even stepped foot into SARS", the report found. This restructuring damaged SARS and lead to the resignations of a number of senior officials and the dismantling of key units.

"The SARS evidence is a clear example of how the private sector colluded with the executive, including [former] President Zuma, to capture an institution that was highly regarded internationally and render it ineffective," the report found. 

Company Snapshot
