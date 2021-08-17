Bayer to remove 'cancer-causing' herbicide ingredient in US - but not yet in SA

Bayer's 'Roundup' weedkiller contains glyphosate as its main active ingredient.



The herbicide has been at the centre of a class action lawsuit in the US, in which more than 100 000 people have claimed that the product caused them to develop cancer.

Bayer is spending $11 billion (~R163 billion) on settling 96 000 claims and has set aside an additional $4.5 billion for future claims.

In about a year, US consumers will be able to buy glyphosate-free Roundup herbicide for their homes and gardens, but the contentious active ingredient will continue to be included in the product used in in South Africa.

Roundup - which was developed in the 1970s by US agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology giant Monsanto Company - contains glyphosate as its main active ingredient. The weedkiller is used in homes, on farms, and at other places such as golf courses.

But in the past few years, Roundup has gone from a breakthrough weedkiller used across the globe to a product with a bad reputation. And it has been at the centre of a class action lawsuit in the US, in which more 100 000 people filed claims, accusing the product of causing non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a type of cancer.

It’s a fight that German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG inherited shortly after acquiring Monsanto in 2018. And to date, Bayer has spent $11 billion on settling 96 000 claims related to the class action and has set aside an additional $4.5 billion for future claims.

"The main topic of the litigation was actually coming out of the home and garden use. So, what we have decided … within the next year or so, is to the active glyphosate out of our Roundup formulation, in the home and garden use in the US," said Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa, at a media briefing on Monday.

'Proactive measure'

He explained that the decision to remove the active ingredient had nothing to do with the safety of Roundup and was a "proactive measure" against similar litigation in future. Eckstein defended the weedkiller, saying that if used according to the instructions on the label, it had been scientifically proven to be safe and non-carcinogenic.

Like many countries across the globe, South Africa makes use of Roundup in homes, agriculture and even as part of government’s municipal weed management. And unlike in the US, the Roundup weedkiller used by locals will continue to contain glyphosate as its main active ingredient.

In a written response, Bayer explained that the litigation in the US has no direct impact on its South African operations.

"Our glyphosate products, like Roundup, remain part of our product portfolio and continue to be a trusted herbicide among South African farmers," it said.

'Confident' in its safety

Bayer also said it was confident in the safety of its product, which was why it was removing the glyphosate only in home- and garden-use herbicides in the US.

Although the legal issue has been a costly one for the group, Bayer said it had no plans of disposing of Monsanto or any related products, adding that it is confident about their safety.

However, Rico Euripidou, an environmental health campaigner at environmental justice non-profit organisation groundWork, said placing the responsibility on product users in lower- to middle-income groups for safe application was a problem.

Euripidou said there was no guarantee that the implementation of the safety guidelines was being overseen by the government either.

"It’s open for anybody to do what they want to," he said.

And that can be hazardous for manual workers, whose levels of literacy could be too low for them to understand the symbols and warnings on the labels.

The South African government has previously said glyphosate-based products that are registered in the country go through a rigorous process and pose minimal risk to users, if used according to instructions on the label.

Euripidou condemned the fact that Bayer was setting aside funds to deal with the currently litigation and just continuing with its business.

"Part of that bottom line is making an allowance and budgeting for being sued and paying out those lawsuits. What [does] that say about the company? For me it [says] there is a certain degree of callousness, in that," Euripidou said.