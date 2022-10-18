Being South African is 'exhausting' sometimes, but we're not powerless: PnP's Ackerman

Pick n Pay chairman Gareth Ackerman has criticised the state of things in the country, saying it was "exhausting" to be a South African sometimes

However SA could be on a much more positive trajectory "if we get just a few basics right," Ackerman said.

Ackerman called on companies to double down on their "own work" to create jobs, make investments, feed people, and help with SA's capacity issues.

Pick n Pay chairman Gareth Ackerman has criticised the "parlous" state of SA’s infrastructure, along with rampant crime and corruption, saying it was "exhausting" to be a South African sometimes.

Ackerman however called on companies to double down on their "own work" to create jobs, make investments, feed people, and help local authorities with capacity issues, so that the private sector could hold the government to account for its share of what needs to be done.

Speaking at the JSE-listed retailer’s results presentation for the 26 weeks ended 28 August 2022, Ackerman said SA’s electricity and rail systems were at risk of collapsing, while its ports were "now rated some of the least efficient in the world". At the same time crime, violence and corruption is "with us every day"

However, SA was "not powerless" to turn everything around. "In fact, a much more positive trajectory is possible if we get just a few basics right," Ackerman said.

He said it was "not good enough" for the private sector to "simply bemoan where we are or to say that our voice is not heard by the government."

"We need to redouble our own work, and find new ways to ensure that government takes its share of responsibility."

To this end, Ackerman said Pick n Pay was committed to job creation, through its significant store footprint expansion this financial year, and investment. He said the group was spending R4 billion this financial year alone to expand infrastructure, such as its distribution centres.

He said the group’s Ekuseni strategy, which will split the its core offering into two distinct brands, will see it "even more invested in our economy as we grow", adding that R10 billion in investment in this over four financial years was a "serious commitment to the future of South Africa and our business".

He said Pick n Pay was non-profit surplus food redistributor Food Forward’s largest retail partner and last year donated 841 tons of food to the programme, adding that this fed more than 875 000 people every day.

Ackerman said the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, which he co-chairs, had also established a foundation to "assist public-private sector partnerships".

"These will add capacity to municipal authorities facing service delivery challenges. The most important of these are water and sewage reticulation, road networks and electricity."

Ackerman also flagged that in light of the "unprecedented load shedding" being experienced in SA, Pick n Pay "will have 10 company-owned sites with solar by the end of the year."



