58m ago

add bookmark

Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand boycotts Israeli-occupied territories

accreditation
Alisa Odenheimer
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Unilever Plc Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope that Ben & Jerry’s plans to halt sales in Jewish West Bank settlements and areas of east Jerusalem will have "serious repercussions, legal and otherwise".

Bennett said the Unilever ice cream brand had taken a “blatantly anti-Israel step” and that the government would act aggressively against any boycott aimed at its citizens. The territories, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, are claimed by the Palestinians as the core of a future state.

Ben & Jerry’s, founded in Vermont in 1978, has a history of publicly embracing socially progressive causes, from same-sex marriage to the Black Lives Matter movement. When it was purchased by consumer goods giant Unilever two decades ago, Ben & Jerry’s insisted on keeping its own board and maintaining independence over its social mission and brand integrity.

"We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the maker of flavours such as Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey said in a statement on Monday.

The company plans to end a long-standing partnership at the end of next year with the licensee that manufactures Ben & Jerry’s in Israel and distributes it in the region.

There are signs the controversial decision is testing relations between Ben & Jerry’s and its parent.

According to NBC News, Anuradha Mittal, the chair of the ice cream maker’s board of directors, said the statement Unilever released on its behalf — which says that Ben & Jerry’s will stay in Israel — wasn’t approved by the panel she oversees, as it should have been.

"I am saddened by the deceit of it," Mittal said, according to NBC. "This is not about Israel. It is about the violation of the acquisition agreement that maintained the soul of the company."

'Fully committed'

In a separate statement, Unilever said it has always recognised the right of Ben & Jerry’s and its board to take decisions about its social mission, and welcomes the fact that the ice cream brand will stay in Israel.

Unilever remains "fully committed to our presence in Israel, where we have invested in our people, brands and business for several decades," the company said, declining to comment further.

Unilever shares rose 0.6% by 10:39 a.m. in London trading, leaving them little changed so far this year.

Israel has successfully resisted boycotts in the past. Two years ago, Airbnb backtracked on a controversial decision to stop renting homes in Jewish settlements of the West Bank after hosts in the disputed region sued the home-sharing startup.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
14.66
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.25
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,810.61
-0.1%
Silver
24.93
-1.0%
Palladium
2,640.50
+1.7%
Platinum
1,064.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
68.62
-6.8%
Top 40
59,668
+1.5%
All Share
65,725
+1.4%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.6%
Industrial 25
86,286
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,526
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 465 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
32% - 787 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 1217 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo