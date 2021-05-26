Beware of customs fees scam, warns Post Office

The South African Post Office has warned the public of a scam where fraudsters claim a parcel is being held for the customer but can't be handed over until outstanding customs fees are paid.

An email is sent to the unsuspecting victim containing a fictitious parcel number not generated by the Post Office, as well as a link to a website where the customer can make a payment to "release" the so-called parcel. The mail is intended to convince the victim to pay money into the fraudster's account.

Although the sender appears to be "ZA-post office," the actual email address originates from a server in Germany, said SAPO.



The Post Office urged members of the public who receive the notice to delete it immediately.

"The Post Office sends customers an SMS or a collection slip when they have a parcel waiting for collection. This parcel should be collected as soon as possible to make sure it is not returned to the sender," it said.

The Post Office said if there are customs fees payable on a parcel from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel.

"The Post Office does not require the payment of any fees before the time of collection," it added.