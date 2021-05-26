Bid to have Steinhoff liquidated: Court will only hear application in September

The Western Cape High Court will hear arguments over a bid to liquidate Steinhoff in September.

The former owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town launched the application.

They want to prevent a massive settlement with creditors.

The Western Cape High Court will only consider a bid to liquidate Steinhoff in September, the beleaguered company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the former owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town filed an urgent application to have the retailer liquidated. They want to prevent a massive settlement offer to Steinhoff’s creditors from going ahead.

On Wednesday, Steinhoff said that the court will hear the application between 1 and 3 September.

The global retailer previously said it would be opposing the liquidation bid and would "vigorously defend" any attempt to disrupt its proposed global settlement. The settlement refers to a scheme by Steinhoff to settle the 100 separate legal claims it is facing from investors following its share price crash in late 2017.

The Stellenbosch-headquartered retailer has put forward €943 million (roughly R17 billion) to be split among all claimants, including the former owners of Tekkie Town. Insurance groups underwriting its liability and its former auditors Deloitte have put forward €78 million (around R1.3 billion) each to be added to the pot.

The settlement proposal, which creditors have approved, is being guided by two concurrent court processes taking place in SA and the Netherlands.

But Tekkie Town's former CEO, Bernard Mostert, has said the group would vote against Steinhoff's settlement proposal, as the likely payout would be too small.

"We want to have our business restored to us and not to receive R110 million for a business we built one store at a time," he told Fin24 in March.

Tekkie Town claim

In an application lodged in the Western Cape High court earlier this month, the former owners of the footwear chain applied to have Steinhoff liquidated as it is "unable to pay its debts" while its liabilities far exceed its assets.

In court papers, Mostert argued that he and colleagues had been "fraudulently induced" to sell Tekkie Town in 2016.

The shoe retailer now forms part of Pepkor Holdings, Steinhoff's African subsidiary.

Pepkor has said it purchased the business "for value" and "with the full consent from [former Tekkie Town founder] Van Huyssteen and Mostert, who at the time were Pepkor exco members".

"Pepkor is a separate legal entity and as such, cannot be held accountable for the alleged irregularities at Steinhoff. Pepkor will defend its rights and interests and will follow due legal process."

Steinhoff, meanwhile, has on numerous occasions encouraged claimants to stick with the settlement process, saying liquidation would be a bad outcome for all parties.

"Steinhoff’s firm position remains that liquidation would be a bad outcome for all stakeholders and would materially impair the value of assets available for distribution and likely diminish the amount of the claimants’ recoveries relative to the settlement," it said in February.