Bill allowing R2.7bn of SAA money for its subsidiaries finally comes into effect

A Special Appropriations Bill that allows for R2.7 billion for SAA's subsidiaries has finally come into effect.

The money comes from R10.5 billion allocated to SAA in the mini-budget last year.

SAA's subsidiaries Mango, SAA Technical and AirChefs are in dire financial trouble.

There is finally some light at the end of the tunnel for the embattled subsidiaries of SAA. A Special Appropriations Bill - which provides them a lifeline - has come into effect.



The bill was tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in February. It went through a parliamentary approval process and was published in the Government Gazette on 28 June.

This makes it possible to transfer R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion allocated to SAA in the mini-budget last year.

The bill provides R1.663 billion for SAA Technical (SAAT), R819 million for Mango Airlines and R218 million for Air Chefs. Although SAA's subsidiaries were not put in business rescue, the fact that their parent company was, exacerbated their own financial challenges.

At Mango, for example, employees have received no salary payments for June to date.

Most of Air Chefs' business used to come from SAA. When SAA stopped flying, Air Chefs lost that income. Furthermore, Covid-19 regulations meant some of its other customers stopped serving in-flight meals. New customers were lost due to the inability to provide services as a result of liquidity challenges. Air Chefs' funding is insufficient to cover costs. The DPE recommends the urgent review and approval of a restructuring plan by its board.

During the parliamentary debates that formed part of getting the bill passed, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) indicated that SAAT was sometimes unable to procure spares in advance, which had a ripple effect on the maintenance of Mango flights.

The DPE has also indicated that the role and alignment of SAA's subsidiaries will form part of the greater context which the airline and its new strategic equity partner - the Takatso consortium - will look at.

Before SAA exited business rescue at the end of April this year, a so-called receivership was created to handle payments totalling R3.5 billion over the next three years in terms of the business rescue plan. This covers unflown ticket liabilities (R1.2 billion) and R2.3 billion as a dividend to concurrent creditors. SAA has received R7.8 billion of the R10.5 billion.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament recently that the DPE had indicated throughout SAA's rescue process that funding for subsidiaries needed to form part of the bigger picture and government would have to take responsibility to provide R14 billion.

The Takatso Consortium has indicated that it will not take over any legacy issues of SAA.