1h ago

add bookmark

Blood samples of residents near 3M plant worry Belgium

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Huang Yong/VCG via Getty Images

Belgian authorities on Tuesday warned US conglomerate 3M it may have to end activities at a plant near the city of Antwerp after blood samples of nearby residents showed worrying signs of exposure to pollution.

"The company has two days to prove beyond all doubt that it is not exposing the inhabitants of Zwijndrecht to excess risk through its emissions," said a statement from the environment minister for the Flemish region of Belgium, Zuhal Demir.

"If they cannot prove that, they must immediately cease all production processes that are causing the emissions," the statement said.

The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht makes products from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a widely used family of synthetic chemicals that withstand intense heat and can repel water and grease.

They can be found in cars, planes, clothes, leather, household products, electronics, food processing and medical articles.

But when they seep into groundwater, surface water and soil, PFAS can pose a toxic health risk and they persist for a very long time. Some PFAS can harm foetus development, some can cause cancer, and some are suspected of disturbing the human endocrine system which handles the body's hormones.

On Tuesday, Flemish health authorities released a study showing that 59% of adults and adolescents living within three kilometres of the 3M plant had concentrated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), one type of PFAS, in their blood.

They risked developing cholesterol problems, diabetes and infertility, the researchers said.

The study said the 796 blood samples were taken after a smaller testing sample over the summer from among the population of around 12 000 in the area showed similarly alarming levels.

The results were "especially bad," Demir said, as local concern at the results mounted.

"I feel extremely guilty about making my children eat vegetables from our garden," one resident living 300 metres (yards) from the factory, Dirk Herremans, told AFP.

The EU has restricted PFOS for more than a decade, and since 2009 it has been included in the international Stockholm Convention for its use to be eliminated entirely.

3M ceased producing PFOS in 2002, but PFAS are known as "forever" chemicals that barely degrade in the environment, or in bodies.

The 3M plant in Belgium was already in authorities' sights from an earlier study that showed high levels of pollution in the soil nearby, taken during work to extend the ring road around Antwerp.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
3mbelgiumpollution
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,789.36
-0.2%
Silver
24.04
-0.5%
Palladium
2,010.81
+0.0%
Platinum
1,026.01
-0.5%
Brent Crude
86.40
+0.5%
Top 40
61,025
0.0%
All Share
67,615
0.0%
Resource 10
63,620
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,147
0.0%
Financial 15
14,027
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research . Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
26% - 309 votes
No, I have deleted it
44% - 527 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 358 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k....

23 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays...

21 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays without overtime pay?
MONEY CLINIC | Will my retirement payout be taxed, even if I was taxed while working?

16 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Will my retirement payout be taxed, even if I was taxed while working?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21298.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo