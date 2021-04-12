Huge blow for Dudu Myeni as appeal to reverse delinquent director declaration fails

Former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni's attempts to reverse the lifetime declaration that she is a delinquent director may have come to a dead end.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed Myeni's application for appeal with costs, saying there were no reasonable prospects that she'd succeed in her argument.

In May last year, the High Court in Pretoria declared Myeni a delinquent director for life under the Companies Act. Myeni approached the SCA for leave to appeal earlier this year after failed attempts to appeal the matter in Pretoria.

She wanted the Bloemfontein court to halt the enforcement of the court order that told her to vacate all her remaining directorship positions immediately.

Myeni has already resigned as the executive chairperson of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation after a full bench of the High Court in Pretoria judges ruled that delinquency ruling can be enforced while she waited to hear the fate of her SCA appeal application.



The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), which opposed Myeni's SCA appeal application, said it was not surprised about the ruling.

"We are very happy with this. We expected it. We didn't expect the Court to grant her the condonation to find that there was any case to be argued," said OUTA CEO, Wayne Duvenage.

Myeni's lawyer Eric Mabuza said he hadn't been made aware of the order yet and had not studied it. He couldn't give a comment on what Myeni's next move would likely be.