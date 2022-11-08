Blow to Gold Fields as Yamana urges shareholders to vote against its offer

For more finance news, go to the News24 Business front page. Yamana Gold said it has entered an agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver after determining their takeover offer was superior to an earlier bid by JSE-listed Gold Fields.

The company’s board “now unanimously recommends that Yamana shareholders vote against the Gold Fields transaction,” when they meet to vote on the deal on November 21, Yamana said Tuesday in a statement. The company entered the arrangement agreement following the waiver by Gold Fields of its five business day matching right, Yamana said.

Gold Fields said Monday that it won’t raise its offer for Yamana after the two Canadian rivals teamed up with an unsolicited $4.8 billion bid to break up an earlier merger agreement with the South African miner. Yamana previously said that the cash-and-stock proposal announced on Friday by Agnico Eagle and Pan American was “superior” to the Gold Fields agreement reached back in May.

The battle to acquire Toronto-based Yamana in the biggest gold deal of the year underscores the pressure to boost output as costs spiral and new deposits becomes more difficult to find. Should their agreement be terminated, Yamana would have to pay a $300 million break fee to Gold Fields.

Under the rival proposal, Pan American would acquire Yamana, while Agnico Eagle would buy Yamana’s Canadian assets.



