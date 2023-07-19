57m ago

Share

Blow to Moti Group's plans for Zimbabwe lithium plant as Chinese partner cuts stake

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
CR2032 lithium button cell.
CR2032 lithium button cell.
Getty Images

The Moti Group has said a Chinese company with which it planned to develop a $1 billion lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe is halving its stake in the venture, dealing the project a potential blow.

Moti Group’s Pulserate Investments holds a 10 000 hectare lithium exploration concession in the northeast of the country, Africa’s biggest producer of the metal, according to the US Geological Survey. Earlier this year Moti said it planned to have the Chinese company, which it didn’t identify, increase its stake in Pulserate to 70% and apply for an exemption to Zimbabwe’s ban on lithium ore exports while establishing a battery factory. 

The company, "one of the largest Chinese battery manufacturers", has instead exercised an option to cut its stake to 10% from 20%, Dondo Mogajane, Moti’s chief executive officer, said in a response to queries. Pulserate "is adjusting its plans in line with the changes introduced by the Zimbabwean government regarding lithium mining and processing conditionalities", he said.

The decision is a setback to Zimbabwe’s plans to develop an industry that will process the metal, which is crucial to the battery storage and electric vehicle industries. Since the ban was announced in December, stockpiles of the material have built up at mines in the country and smuggling of the ore has increased.

Moti, which runs a platinum extraction business in South Africa, will now need to find another partner or raise the money itself to build a processing facility.

Mogajane is a former director general of South Africa’s National Treasury who has been tasked with restructuring the Moti Group as its founder, Zunaid Moti, steps back from active management. 

Moti has been tied to a number of scandals and told Bloomberg this year that his reputation was hindering the company’s progress. He spent five months in a German jail in 2018 and 2019 after being arrested on an Interpol diffusion notice issued by Russia in connection with the alleged theft of a pink diamond. In 2012, he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder before the case was thrown out of court.

He is no longer subject to a notice from Interpol, and said he was arrested improperly on bogus charges engineered by a disgruntled businessman.

Mogajane is the chairperson of South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund, which has R2.3 trillion under management. He’s also a board member at the New Development Bank, a multilateral lender founded by the BRICS group of countries. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
moti groupcompanies
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.91
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.13
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.05
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
973.57
-1.1%
Palladium
1,305.81
-0.3%
Gold
1,977.75
-0.1%
Silver
25.16
+0.4%
Brent-ruolie
79.63
+1.4%
Top 40
71,859
0.0%
All Share
77,081
-0.0%
Resource 10
63,715
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,474
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,792
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

8h ago

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo