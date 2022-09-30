BMF Investments investigating allegations of sexual and verbal abuse against directors

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the News 24 Business front page.

Black Management Forum Investments (BMFI) has appointed an independent legal counsel to investigate allegations by a former employee against two of its directors - sexual harassment against the one and verbal abuse against the other.

According to the BMFI, it received a letter of demand containing the allegations in mid-September and immediately took steps to look into the matter.

The two directors have been placed on "a leave of absence" until the investigation has been concluded and its recommendations finalised, the BFMI said in a statement on Friday.

The board of the BMFI says it views the allegations in a very serious light, condemns any form of gender-based violence, and is resolute in ensuring justice and fairness of the process.

The former employee's attorney has been informed of the steps being taken by the BMFI board.

The boards of the Black Management Forum (BMF) which owns a 64% stake, and Sanlam, which owns a 30% stake in the BMFI, have also been informed.