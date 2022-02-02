Boris Johnson says UK will look into Bain's conduct in SA 'with urgency'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK Cabinet Office will probe "issues surrounding" consultancy Bain & Company's work in South Africa.

Lord Peter Hain wrote to Johnson to ask him to launch a probe after the State Capture Inquiry found that Bain had colluded with former president Jacob Zuma, and others, to "capture" the SA Revenue Service.

Bain has denied "wilfully or knowingly" supporting state capture.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK Cabinet Office will "look into" consultancy Bain & Company "with urgency", following an appeal from Lord Peter Hain.

The first part of the State Capture Inquiry report, released in early January, found evidence that Bain's South African arm colluded with former president Jacob Zuma and ex-South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane to "capture" the tax agency.

The report recommended that law enforcement agencies probe Bain's work at SARS and that all the consultancy's contracts with departments and organs of state be re-examined.

After the report was released, Hain, a former UK Cabinet minister with links to South Africa, wrote a letter to Johnson to ask him to launch a probe into Bain's work in the UK.

"That a multinational company such as Bain would act as a willing and knowing accomplice to corruption by those intent on undermining the South African state and its democracy, is outrageous," he said.

"I therefore find it completely unacceptable that Bain & Co. is licensed to operate commercially in the UK and is endorsed by your government by contracting for work with government departments and public sector bodies."

Last week Johnson wrote a response to Hain, which Fin24 has seen, to say he had read the letter and was "aware of the seriousness of the situation".

"Corruption has the ability to erode trust and undermine public confidence and it should rightly be challenged".

The UK prime minister promised that the UK Cabinet Office would investigate the matter with urgency and respond to the letter in detail.

Bain has denied some of the key findings of the report, saying it mischaracterised the group's role at the revenue collection agency and that Bain did not "willfully or knowingly" support state capture.

"While we made mistakes in our work with SARS, we remain confident that we did not in any way willfully or knowingly support state capture at SARS or elsewhere," the statement said.

The consultancy said the report considered no new facts, and relied heavily on the testimony of a single witness who had "no first-hand knowledge" of Bain's work.

"Bain submitted two detailed affidavits to the Commission, neither of which appear to have been factored into the report.

"Bain has offered full cooperation to enforcement authorities and will continue to do so."