BREAKING | US consultancy McKinsey set to repay SAA and Transnet R650 million

Consultancy McKinsey & Co will pay around R650 million back to SAA and Transnet for work it performed alongside Regiments Capital on contracts for the state-owned companies.

This is in the wake of investigations by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, according to a statement from the commission.

"The Commission recently initiated discussions with McKinsey and is now pleased to announce that McKinsey has undertaken to repay all of the fees paid to it for work performed on the Transnet and SAA contracts alongside Regiments. The amount covered by McKinsey's undertaking has not yet been fixed with Transnet and SAA, but is likely to be around R650 million," the commission said.

The statement added that McKinsey had assisted with the investigations and had been transparent.

This is the latest confirmation of fees earned for dodgy contracts issued during the state capture era.

In 2018, KPMG confirmed it had been paid R23 million by the SA revenue service for its work on the so-called "rogue unit" report, which has since been discredited.

Bain, meanwhile, admitted that its work at SARS had not delivered "sustainable, positive results". It pledged to set aside some R164 million it earned, plus interest, for the benefit of SA.

McKinsey itself was paid some R1 billion in fees by Eskom alone, which it paid back after the parties reached a settlement.

Witnesses from McKinsey will testify at the commission on 10 December.