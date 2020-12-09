12m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | US consultancy McKinsey set to repay SAA and Transnet R650 million

Marelise van der Merwe

Consultancy McKinsey & Co will pay around R650 million back to SAA and Transnet for work it performed alongside Regiments Capital on contracts for the state-owned companies. 

This is in the wake of investigations by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, according to a statement from the commission. 

"The Commission recently initiated discussions with McKinsey and is now pleased to announce that McKinsey has undertaken to repay all of the fees paid to it for work performed on the Transnet and SAA contracts alongside Regiments. The amount covered by McKinsey's undertaking has not yet been fixed with Transnet and SAA, but is likely to be around R650 million," the commission said. 

The statement added that McKinsey had assisted with the investigations and had been transparent.

This is the latest confirmation of fees earned for dodgy contracts issued during the state capture era.

In 2018, KPMG confirmed it had been paid R23 million by the SA revenue service for its work on the so-called "rogue unit" report, which has since been discredited. 

Bain, meanwhile, admitted that its work at SARS had not delivered "sustainable, positive results". It pledged to set aside some R164 million it earned, plus interest, for the benefit of SA. 

McKinsey itself was paid some R1 billion in fees by Eskom alone, which it paid back after the parties reached a settlement. 

Witnesses from McKinsey will testify at the commission on 10 December. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
McKinsey predicts much slower recovery for insurers - will it lead to consolidation?
De Ruyter acknowledges whistleblower Bianca Goodson's role in Eskom's recovery of R1.6bn
McKinsey: Coronavirus could affect a third of Africa's jobs
ZAR/USD
14.89
(+0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.01
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.02
(+0.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.13
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.72)
Gold
1849.40
(-1.04)
Silver
24.09
(-1.71)
Platinum
1016.00
(-0.68)
Brent Crude
48.75
(+0.10)
Palladium
2297.00
(-0.40)
All Share
59339.59
(+0.30)
Top 40
54385.48
(+0.23)
Financial 15
11793.36
(+1.11)
Industrial 25
79269.93
(+0.39)
Resource 10
56772.89
(-0.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 409 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1004 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 530 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo