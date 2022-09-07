Brian Molefe has still not paid back the money, says Eskom's pension fund

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

Eskom's pension fund has said that the power utility's former CEO, Brian Molefe, has not yet paid back the R10 million he owes it.

Earlier, Eskom announced it had recovered the R30 million it unlawfully paid to the pension fund for the benefit of Molefe in 2016.

The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund later confirmed that while it had repaid R30 million to Eskom, Molefe had not yet returned the R10 million he owes the fund.

Still waiting for payment

In 2018 the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria directed Molefe to return his "patently unlawful" pension payouts in a case brought by trade union Solidarity and the DA.

This judgment was confirmed by a second ruling in July year, where Molefe was ordered to pay back R9.9 million, plus interest, to the pension fund. The same ruling required the fund, in turn, to pay back the R30 million it had received from Eskom.

Molefe subsequently sought leave to appeal the ruling.

"The appeal process effectively means that the fund must await the court's final decision before it can seek to recover the money," the pension fund said on Wednesday.

"The fund is opposing Mr Molefe's application to ensure that he adheres to the July court order."

The fund said that even though Molefe had not paid it any money, it decided to pay back the R30 million it owed Eskom.

"It is important to understand that the repayment was done in the best interest of our members to ensure compliance with the law," said CEO, Shafeeq Abrahams, in a statement.

Arrest

Molefe was arrested last week in a case unrelated to the Eskom matter.

He appeared in court in connection with a multimillion-rand corruption and fraud case linked to the procurement of 1 064 locomotives for Transnet in 2015.

He and his three co-accused were released on R50 000 bail.



