08 Feb

add bookmark

British Airways, Airlink sign codeshare deal

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
British Airways used to have a franchise agreement with Comair, which owns kulula.com.
British Airways used to have a franchise agreement with Comair, which owns kulula.com.
Airlink

British Airways has announced a codeshare partnership with privately owned South African airline Airlink.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the two airlines believe the agreement will improve connectivity between the UK, Europe, North America and more than 15 destinations in Southern Africa, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia.

The agreement means British Airways' customers travelling, for example, from Cape Town or Johannesburg to, or transiting through, London will be able to connect to their final destination on a single ticket. This will offer more choice and flexibility for travellers.

British Airways currently flies twice daily between Johannesburg and London Heathrow with A380, twice daily between Cape Town and London Heathrow, and three times per week between Cape Town and London Gatwick.

Members of British Airways' loyalty programme, the Executive Club, can earn rewards when flying on Airlink flights on a British Airways' codeshare journey.

British Airways used to have a franchise agreement with Comair, which owns kulula.com. In terms of the franchise agreement, Comair operated British Airways flights domestically within South Africa. The agreement lapsed when Comair went into provisional liquidation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
airlinkbritish airwaysaviationairlines
Rand - Dollar
17.72
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.42
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.02
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
975.43
-1.1%
Palladium
1,658.90
+0.3%
Gold
1,879.63
+0.2%
Silver
22.41
+0.4%
Brent Crude
85.09
+1.7%
Top 40
73,968
0.0%
All Share
79,976
0.0%
Resource 10
74,722
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,851
0.0%
Financial 15
16,339
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo