British Airways, Airlink sign codeshare deal

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

British Airways has announced a codeshare partnership with privately owned South African airline Airlink.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the two airlines believe the agreement will improve connectivity between the UK, Europe, North America and more than 15 destinations in Southern Africa, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia.

The agreement means British Airways' customers travelling, for example, from Cape Town or Johannesburg to, or transiting through, London will be able to connect to their final destination on a single ticket. This will offer more choice and flexibility for travellers.

British Airways currently flies twice daily between Johannesburg and London Heathrow with A380, twice daily between Cape Town and London Heathrow, and three times per week between Cape Town and London Gatwick.

Members of British Airways' loyalty programme, the Executive Club, can earn rewards when flying on Airlink flights on a British Airways' codeshare journey.

British Airways used to have a franchise agreement with Comair, which owns kulula.com. In terms of the franchise agreement, Comair operated British Airways flights domestically within South Africa. The agreement lapsed when Comair went into provisional liquidation.



