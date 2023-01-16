27m ago

add bookmark

British American Tobacco to retrench even more SA workers as its cigarette sales fall 40%

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
BATSA says a boom in illegal cigarette sales has 'forced' it to consider more job cuts.
BATSA says a boom in illegal cigarette sales has 'forced' it to consider more job cuts.
iStock/ Zhang Rong

South Africa's largest tobacco manufacturer, British American Tobacco SA (BATSA), says falling cigarette sales mean it may have to cut another 200 jobs at its local operations. 

Since 2020, the company has retrenched more than 30% of its workforce, equating to around 500 positions. 

It has now entered into retrenchment negotiations with a further 200 staff members. 

BATSA - whose brands include Dunhill, Peter Stuyvesant, Rothmans and Pall Mall - says this is due to a 40% decline in its cigarette sales since the start of the pandemic. 

It has long argued that ban on the sale of cigarettes during South Africa's pandemic lockdown led to a boom in illegal sales. The tobacco producer believes that the illicit market now accounts for 70% of South Africa's total cigarette market. 

The ban, which was fiercely contested by SA's tobacco industry, was instituted by the government in a bid to lessen the impact of Covid-19 on SA's hospitals. It was later found to be unconstitutional.   

"This illegal trade has severely impacted the sustainability of the legal tobacco industry and is a source of funds for criminal organisations in South Africa," it said. 

BATSA  applauded recent efforts by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and law enforcement agencies to clamp down on the illicit cigarette market, but said that a minimum retail price is now required to stamp out black-market sales.

READ | Tobacco wars: Proposed R22 for a pack of smokes a 'laughable' attempt to dodge taxes, says BATSA

BATSA previously proposed that a pack of cigarettes retail at a minimum of R28. Taxes, including excise duties and VAT, come to around R20 to R22 a pack.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
british american tobaccobatsatobaccocigarette
Rand - Dollar
17.07
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
20.85
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
18.47
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.88
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,917.10
-0.3%
Silver
24.19
-0.3%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,330
+0.2%
All Share
79,503
+0.2%
Resource 10
78,514
-0.1%
Industrial 25
99,979
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,231
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo