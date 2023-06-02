1h ago

Share

Butro owner Clover triumphs as court orders Stork to change label

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A tub of stork spread.
A tub of stork spread.
Stork

Siqalo Foods, the owner of Rama and Flora, has been ordered to stop selling its Stork spread in its current packaging as it creates the misleading impression that it is butter, rather than a modified butter spread. 

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled against the group this week in a case brought by Clover, which produces rival spread Butro. 

Stork is made up of 62% plant oils and other ingredients, and 38% dairy products.

Siqalo, a subsidiary of Remgro, said it would stop the sale and distribution of the label within seven days. Stork will not be disappearing off the shelves of retailers. Rather, it will be relaunched with a new label.

The food producer said products currently on shelves would not be impacted by the ruling. 

"There are no changes to the product itself, only the packaging will change," it said. 

Siqalo said it had acted in good faith. While developing the product, it said consumer research had shown that respondents understood the product as a modified butter spread.

"The Supreme Court of Appeal judgment allows Siqalo Foods to move forward with legal certainty," it said. 

Clover first complained that Stork's labelling was breaking provisions of the Agricultural Product Standards Act in 2021. 

In November 2021, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria agreed with Clover, ruling that Stork must change its label. 

Siqalo then took the matter on appeal to the SCA. 

In its ruling this week, the SCA found the word 'butter' was the dominant feature on Stork's label, while 'medium fat modified butter spread with sunflower and palm oils' was "virtually invisible". 

"The peculiar get-up of the label will self-evidently (or at least be likely to) deceive or confuse the notional consumer into believing that the product is a butter product," the court found. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
remgroscasupreme court of appealsiqalocloverbutterspreads
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.46
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
24.38
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.95
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.90
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Platinum
1,008.22
-0.7%
Palladium
1,403.99
+0.3%
Gold
1,979.26
+0.1%
Silver
23.90
+0.1%
Brent Crude
74.28
+2.3%
Top 40
72,226
+2.2%
All Share
77,352
+2.1%
Resource 10
71,334
+3.4%
Industrial 25
105,203
+2.2%
Financial 15
14,698
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo