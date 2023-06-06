19m ago

Share

Cabinet backs plan to cut 7 000 jobs at Post Office in bid to stave off liquidation

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SAPO made a loss of over R2 billion last year.
The SAPO made a loss of over R2 billion last year.
Moeketsi Mamane/Daily Sun
  • Cabinet has backed a plan to radically reduce the SA Post Office's staff to stop it from being liquidated.
  • The embattled state-owned entity was placed into provisional liquidation in February.
  • The Dept. of Communications and Digital Technologies has gone to court to have SAPO placed into business rescue. 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCTC) has filed an application with the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to place the SA Post Office (SAPO) into business rescue in a bid to save it from liquidation. 

The department's draft business rescue plan includes steep staff cuts to reduce SAPO's salary bill, which has far outstripped revenue. 

The plan, which Cabinet has approved, is centred around cutting 7 000 of the Post Office's roughly 11 000 staff in order to save around R1.5 billion a year in employee costs. 

SAPO has been making losses of more than R2 billion a year for the past three years. Of its 1 108 branches, only 193 make a profit.  

It owes hundreds of millions of rands to creditors, landlords, its medical aid fund and its pension fund. 

The Post Office received a R2.4 billion bailout from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in his 2023 Budget in February, but the funds have not yet been handed over. 

READ | Provisional liquidation orders issued against Post Office as creditors scramble for payment

In a briefing to Parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele said the state would not allow the post office to be liquidated. 

"The worst thing we can allow is for SAPO to go under," he said. "It's a no-no". 

Gungubele said Cabinet had indicated its support for additional funding for the purposes of business rescue, without providing any details.    

In court papers, meanwhile, the minister warned that the liquidation of SAPO would have "dire consequences".

"South Africa's ability to send and receive postage items domestically and internationally will likely come to a grinding halt". 

In addition to postal and courier services, the Post Office provides chronic medical and social grant distribution in rural areas. It also helps with car license renewals in most provinces. 

How to proceed? 

The Post Office was placed into provisional liquidation on 9 February in an application brought by an aggrieved landlord. 

The return date – when the court would hear whether or not it should grant a final liquidation order – was set for June 1. 

Last week, just days before the return date, the DTCT lodged an urgent application for business rescue. 

The full application for business rescue will be heard early next month. 

Meanwhile, the court has agreed to extend the return date for the liquidation application to late October. 

Acting Director General in DTCT, Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, told MPs that the provisional liquidators who have already been appointed to oversee the SAPO would remain in place until a court appoints a business rescue practitioner.

If the state's bid to have the Post Office placed in business rescue is unsuccessful, the provisional liquidators will stay in place until a court decides whether the state-owned entity should be wound up for good. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
post officesa post officemondli gungubelebusiness rescue
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.24
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.88
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.58
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.81
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,028.31
+0.2%
Palladium
1,421.53
+1.1%
Gold
1,961.89
0.0%
Silver
23.56
-0.0%
Brent Crude
76.71
+0.8%
Top 40
71,121
-0.4%
All Share
76,327
-0.4%
Resource 10
68,993
-0.5%
Industrial 25
103,413
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,963
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo