Cabinet names permanent CEOs for struggling Prasa and Post Office

Jan Cronje
A Prasa engine.
Cabinet has announced new CEOs for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the SA Post Office, two struggling state entities that have faced a high turnover of top executives in recent years. 

Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews has been named group CEO of Prasa, while Nomkhita Mona is the new post office head.

At Prasa, Matthews will take over from acting CEO Thandeka Mabija, the group executive for human capital management, who was appointed as caretaker head in October last year. Matthews is a member of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa council - its highest decision-making body, and has served on a number of boards. 

Mona, the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and former CEO of South African Forestry Company (SAFCOL), will be taking over from acting CEO Reneilwe Langa at the Post Office. 

Read more on:
post officeprasa
