28m ago

add bookmark

Canal Walk, Rosebank Mall owner forced to delay results as Covid-19 hits staff

accreditation
Anathi Madubela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Canal Walk owner Hyprop expects decreased earnings due negative rent reversions.
Canal Walk owner Hyprop expects decreased earnings due negative rent reversions.
Photo: FOTO24

Property group Hyprop Investments has been forced to delay publishing its results for the year to end-June after Covid-19 hit key staff.  

"Hyprop's audited results for the year have been delayed and will be released on or before 17 September 2021 due to members of the Hyprop team being affected by Covid-19," the company said.

Hyprop is South Africa's largest listed specialised shopping centre Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and owns Hyde Park Corner, Rosebank Mall, Canal Walk and Cape Gate, among other malls.

In a trading update, Hyprop said that its distributable income per share is expected to be between 326 and 346 cents per share, which is between 34% and 30% lower than in the previous period.

The company said it had been hurt by negative rent reversions. A rental reversion rate shows whether expiring leases that were renewed in the past six months had higher or lower rental rates than before. A negative rental reversion rate confirms that rental rates were lower.

Previously Hyprop said it had a negative reversion rate of 22.7% in the six months to 31 December 2020, reducing its monthly rental income by approximately R5 million.

Further, the property group said the higher interest costs - after it converted dollar-denominated debt to rand-denominated debt also had an impact on distributable income per share. The company issued an additional 53 million shares being issued between January 2021 and May 2021.

The property group said a further announcement regarding its payout per share would be made once the board has decided an appropriate settlement for the period.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hyprop canal walkcompaniesmallsproperty
Rand - Dollar
14.62
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.11
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.24
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,811.70
-0.3%
Silver
23.98
-0.2%
Palladium
2,480.50
+2.5%
Platinum
1,006.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
60,750
-1.1%
All Share
67,065
-0.9%
Resource 10
67,612
-0.3%
Industrial 25
82,030
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,255
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
20% - 470 votes
Travelling
49% - 1164 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
12% - 275 votes
Going to parties and bars
7% - 178 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
13% - 299 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...

25 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay out at 55?
MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their...

23 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their foreign earnings?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo