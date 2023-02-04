3h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town far outpaces Joburg in high-end property sales as the rich 'vote with their wallets'

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Even Stellenbosch beat Johannesburg with 10 properties sold for more than R20 million at a total value of R330 million.
Even Stellenbosch beat Johannesburg with 10 properties sold for more than R20 million at a total value of R330 million.
Cape Town Beach Villas
  • An analysis by Seeff Property Group shows 241% more properties were sold for more than R10 million in Cape Town than in Johannesburg in 2022.
  • Better service delivery and confidence in local governance are likely the main reasons, says Samuel Seeff, chair of Seeff Property Group.
  • While the total value of the seven sales above R20 million in Johannesburg was R193 million, Cape Town experienced a record number of sales above in this category, namely 120 with a total value of R3.7 billion.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Comparing high-end residential property sales in Cape Town and Johannesburg indicates that the wealthy are "voting with their wallets" in favour of the Mother City, according to Samuel Seeff, chair of Seeff Property Group.

In his view, better service delivery and confidence in local governance are likely the main reasons. Foreign buyers also favour Cape Town. For example, in 2022, about 30% of all sales along the Atlantic Seaboard were to foreign buyers.

An analysis by Seeff of deeds office data provided by property analytics firm Lightstone shows 241% more properties were sold for more than R10 million in Cape Town than in Johannesburg in 2022.

If one breaks the categories down even further, 235% more properties were sold for more than R20 million in Cape Town, 145% more in the R10 million to R20 million price band, and 61% more in the R5 million to R10 million band.

While the total value of the seven sales above R20 million in Johannesburg was R193 million, Cape Town experienced a record number of sales above in this category, namely 120 with a total value of R3.7 billion. International buyers made up about 30% of sales along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Even Stellenbosch beat Johannesburg with ten properties sold for more than R20 million, at a total value of R330 million.

"There is a clear flight of property wealth to the Western Cape ... while upper price limits have stagnated in the Johannesburg area," says Seeff. "The wealthy are clearly 'voting with their wallets'."

Yet, he points out that even in Cape Town - as in Johannesburg - there has been "slow movement" in the price band above R10 million for the past ten years.

"Despite the record number of sales above R20 million in 2022 across the Cape Town Metro, upper price limits have remained more or less the same as five years ago," he says. "Only a handful of sales were above R50 million, and the top-end price ceiling has hardly moved since around 2015."

The highest price obtained in Johannesburg was R50 million for a property in Steyn City. The highest price achieved in Sandhurst was R30 million. In Cape Town, by comparison, R125 million, R74 million, and R72 million were achieved for properties in Bantry Bay, on Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard, and R100 million for a property in Constantia.

Ashleigh Müller, managing director of Ask Ash property brokerage, has noticed that, due to stock moving quickly in certain price brackets, some buyers are submitting signed offers and paying deposits without even having seen the property in person.

Global real estate services provider, Savills, has ranked Cape Town fifth on its World Cities Prime Residential Index which looks at factors such as prime capital value growth forecast for 2023 compared with capital growth value in 2022. Cape Town, with capital value growth of 5.1% in 2022, is forecast to enjoy capital value growth between 2% and 3.9% in 2023.

Basil Moraitis, regional head in the Western Cape for Pam Golding Properties, which is Savills' residential real estate partner in Africa, says of the 30 prime global cities cited in the Savills Index, Cape Town is the most affordable market for prime residential property with a capital value of just $260 per square foot.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lightstoneseeffjohannesburgcape townwealthproperty
Rand - Dollar
17.47
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
21.05
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.91
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
974.02
-5.0%
Palladium
1,623.95
-2.8%
Gold
1,865.16
0.0%
Silver
22.35
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.94
-2.8%
Top 40
74,082
+0.6%
All Share
80,241
+0.6%
Resource 10
75,186
+0.7%
Industrial 25
103,461
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,550
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo