Cape Town jet fuel crunch stabilising after late-night talks, crisis measures - ACSA

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The latest jet fuel supply crunch at Cape Town International Airport has seen some improvement over the past 24 hours after talks that continued late into Friday night between fuel suppliers and airlines, Airports Company South Africa said on Saturday.

A major fuel supplier has also since advised that production of Jet A1 has improved over the past 24 hours, and additional product has been prioritised via imports and road tanker to supplement local production.

The impact on flights was currently likely to be minimal, ACSA said, but advised travellers to keep a close eye on flight schedules.

On Friday, News24 reported that the largest supplier of jet fuel had been unable to meet demand as a result of technical issues caused by load shedding. ACSA sent a notice in this regard to airmen on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, ACSA said airlines had been asked to talk to suppliers and make contingency plans in light of the shortage.

"Airports Company South Africa can confirm that discussions were held with fuel suppliers and airlines until late last night (Friday, 3 March 2023), when airlines were given their allocation of JET for the next few days," it said.

"Given the reduction in supply, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was published at 5 am this morning to request airlines to engage their suppliers and to limit uplift where required. Our fuel suppliers are closely engaging impacted airlines to reduce operational impact."

ACSA, which provides the fuel depot and storage tank facilities that fuel suppliers use to provide fuel to the airlines, added that it was facilitating talks between fuel suppliers, airlines and other stakeholders to ensure there was enough fuel stock to prevent service interruptions.

It said the situation was being monitored closely, especially the delivery rates of the JET A1 fuel to the airport.

Additional reporting by Carin Smith.



