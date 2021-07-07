49m ago

add bookmark

Capitec and Absa say 'fake billionaire' lied about partnerships

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mandla Lamba.
Mandla Lamba.
File

Capitec and Absa have denied that they are in partnership with "fake billionaire" Mandla Lamba, after he repeatedly used their credentials in a new sales pitch for his company Agilitee.

Lamba previously claimed to be South Africa's youngest billionaire and a mining tycoon, but various reports confirmed he had lied about his business holdings. 

He was arrested a decade ago on counts of fraud and theft, and in 2015, was sentenced to ten years in jail for culpable homicide after he was involved in a car accident that killed a father and his eight-year old son in Roodepoort. 

Last week, TV personality Somizi Mhlongo featured Lamba on an Instagram broadcast, with the latter making an offer to Mhlongo's followers to buy shares in his new company at a "special" price. 

Mhlongo has 4.1 million Instagram followers, and is paid by companies to act as an "influencer".

During the broadcast, Lamba claimed that Agilitee will produce four models of electric bikes, including the "Agilitee Somizi" inspired by Mhlongo, and that Absa and Capitec were "stakeholders" in his new venture.

Lamba said that Agilitee formed a partnership with Capitec, who will provide instalment credit for bike buyers, while Absa will fund franchisees of Agilitee.

But Capitec and Absa told Fin24 that they have no relationship with Agilitee. 

"The use of our brand, in [Agilitee's] marketing material, is without authorisation and subsequent to our communication, they have agreed to stop using it," an Absa spokesperson added.

Following criticism of Lamba's appearance on his Instagram page, Mhlongo told Fin24 that he doesn't do due diligence on the companies that use him as an influencer. He added that while Lamba served jail time, he was rehabilitated and that everyone deserved a second chance.

Agilitee also issued a statement following the criticism, saying it is proud of its founder for "even overcoming prison".

During the Instagram broadcast, Somizi told Lamba that he "spoke like a president", while the latter urged viewers to "stop doubting".

In response to comments that viewers have been struggling to get a response from Agilitee via email or its telephone lines, Lamba said that they must have used the incorrect the email address, and that his company employed 11 call centre agents.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
absacapitecsomizi mhlongomandla lamba
Rand - Dollar
14.32
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,804.57
+0.4%
Silver
26.24
+0.3%
Palladium
2,842.00
+1.7%
Platinum
1,095.15
+0.1%
Brent Crude
74.53
-3.4%
Top 40
60,849
+1.8%
All Share
66,953
+1.7%
Resource 10
66,273
+3.1%
Industrial 25
86,073
+1.1%
Financial 15
13,172
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
21% - 55 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
67% - 177 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
12% - 31 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

10h ago

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?

03 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back...

26 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back from SARS?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo