Capitec to start offering student loans at reduced interest rates

accreditation
Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi
Capitec will offer reduced interest rate loans from 7% to USB students, payable over 84 months.
Supplied
Supplied

Capitec has teamed up with the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) to offer prime interest rate loans to people who want to pursue postgraduate studies.

Capitec has been offering prime rate unsecured loans to some of its high-earning clients since last year. And for many years, the bank said its clients use unsecured credit for various purposes to improve their lives, such as home improvements and to pay for higher education, for example.

But the partnership with USB is the first where the bank is explicitly offering student loans.

The bank will offer reduced interest rate loans from 7% to USB students, payable over 84 months by the family or the student. But to apply for credit, prospective students must be permanently employed, 18 years or older, and have a valid South African ID.

Owen Mbundu, marketing head at USB, said the loan application process will fit seamlessly into the business school's existing admission processes. Applicants do not need to visit a Capitec branch or be Capitec clients to qualify. 

"With Capitec's credit-for-education solution, a postgraduate qualification can become a reality for even more students," said Mbundu.

Capitec's marketing and communications executive, Francois Viviers, said Capitec has simplified the application process, allowing the loans to be granted online or on-campus within hours. Once a prospective student's credit has been approved, Capitec will pay the money directly to USB on the student's behalf.

Viviers said this "purpose-designed credit solution" is one of many ways in which Capitec is constantly innovating its offering to make people's lives better. 

"One of these ways is providing affordable credit to fund education. Our data has shown us that we can drive further access to funding and champion affordability as consumers who take credit for tertiary education are more likely to manage their credit well," said Viviers.

The partnership with USB is yet another example of how Capitec is working with other companies to expand its offering beyond unsecured credit.

In 2020, the bank began offering Capitec Home Loans in partnership with SA Home Loans. Capitec is playing the role of a bond originator for SA Home Loans.

