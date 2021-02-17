39m ago

add bookmark

Cartrack shareholders give pre-Nasdaq listing arrangement a thumbs up

Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cartrack plans to delist from the JSE and list on Nasdaq
Cartrack plans to delist from the JSE and list on Nasdaq

Vehicle recovery and fleet management company Cartrack’s shareholders have given the company the green light for a scheme arrangement that will see them pocket R42 for each share they own in the company, ahead of its US Nasdaq listing.

The 17-year-old company, which listed on the JSE in 2014, announced its plans to delist and move to the US-based stock exchange last month. As part of the move, the group offered to buy stock from its shareholders at R42 apiece, through Karooooo, its controlling shareholder registered in Singapore. Karooooo, which owns 67.78% of Cartrack, is also owned by founder and CEO Zak Calisto. 

Shareholders who are not keen to sell their shares can exchange them for Karooooo shares, which is the company Calisto will list on Nasdaq. On Wednesday, in a general meeting, the group’s shareholders voting unanimously for the arrangement. 

Cartrack said it was making the move to accelerate its global growth strategy. Over the past 17 years, the company has expanded its footprint to over 23 countries and has a more than 1.2 million subscribers, from more than 430 000 five years ago. And its share price has increased by more than 500% since its listing.

Chris Logan, owner and CIO of Opportune Investments said: “It’s a very good [move], giving people the option to stay in the company once it’s Nasdaq listed.”

However, he said he doubted that people would take the R42 offer and are likely to stay with the company at its US stock exchange. Logan added that the group has been benefitting from the tech shares excitement that has for instance, seen the explosion of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. 

He said, unlike most tech stocks whose promise lies in the future, he believed Cartrack was here to stay. 

"There is serious substance behind the company, as demonstrated by its track record of growth and profitability and innovation," said Logan.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
VW passenger car market share highest ever
Chinese regulators summon Tesla over car security malfunction
Scope for Ford to venture into electric vehicles in SA, but speed bumps along the way
Read more on:
cartrackzak calistojsenasdaqvehicle industry
ZAR/USD
14.68
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.32
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
17.66
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.30)
Gold
1771.90
(-0.92)
Silver
27.00
(-0.19)
Platinum
1237.01
(-1.12)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2359.01
(-0.55)
All Share
67110.07
(-0.17)
Top 40
61738.47
(-0.06)
Financial 15
12448.58
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
89719.43
(+0.44)
Resource 10
66163.46
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 937 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2334 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1250 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo