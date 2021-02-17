Cartrack shareholders give pre-Nasdaq listing arrangement a thumbs up

Vehicle recovery and fleet management company Cartrack’s shareholders have given the company the green light for a scheme arrangement that will see them pocket R42 for each share they own in the company, ahead of its US Nasdaq listing.

The 17-year-old company, which listed on the JSE in 2014, announced its plans to delist and move to the US-based stock exchange last month. As part of the move, the group offered to buy stock from its shareholders at R42 apiece, through Karooooo, its controlling shareholder registered in Singapore. Karooooo, which owns 67.78% of Cartrack, is also owned by founder and CEO Zak Calisto.

Shareholders who are not keen to sell their shares can exchange them for Karooooo shares, which is the company Calisto will list on Nasdaq. On Wednesday, in a general meeting, the group’s shareholders voting unanimously for the arrangement.

READ | VW passenger car market share highest ever



Cartrack said it was making the move to accelerate its global growth strategy. Over the past 17 years, the company has expanded its footprint to over 23 countries and has a more than 1.2 million subscribers, from more than 430 000 five years ago. And its share price has increased by more than 500% since its listing.

Chris Logan, owner and CIO of Opportune Investments said: “It’s a very good [move], giving people the option to stay in the company once it’s Nasdaq listed.”

However, he said he doubted that people would take the R42 offer and are likely to stay with the company at its US stock exchange. Logan added that the group has been benefitting from the tech shares excitement that has for instance, seen the explosion of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

He said, unlike most tech stocks whose promise lies in the future, he believed Cartrack was here to stay.

"There is serious substance behind the company, as demonstrated by its track record of growth and profitability and innovation," said Logan.